BENTON — The season came to an end for the Westview girls on Tuesday night. Bremen defeated the Warriors 54-22 in the first round of the Class 2A Fairfield Sectional.
Westview had a lot of trouble stopping Bremen sophomore Katie Moyer. She finished with a game-high 29 points and dominated the painted area. Ellia Foster finished with nine points, and Emma Graverson added eight.
The Warriors (3-20) were led in scoring by Hallie Mast, who ended up with seven. Andrea Miller had six and Inah Miller chipped in five.
The Warriors handled the Lions three-quarter court press pretty well in the first half, breaking it a few times for easy lay-ups. Allie Springer found Mast for an easy lay-in to make it 9-6 midway through the first quarter.
However, the Warriors could not slow down Moyer in the paint. She scored 12 of the Lions' 15 first-quarter points. She either scored near the rim or from the free-throw line. Moyer combined the two for a three-point lay to make it 15-8 to end the first period.
The Lions started to open up their lead in the second quarter. They had a 14-2 run started by back-to-back three-pointers by Graverson and Haylie Rodriguez. Foster also hit a triple during the run.
Springer scored with three minutes left in the first half to end the Bremen run, and Miller hit a runner in the lane to cut it to a 15-point deficit, 29-14, before the break.
The margin kept increasing in the third quarter, and it was Moyer doing most of the damage. This time, she was doing it in transition. She scored three transition lay-ups in the third quarter, including the final score of a 13-0 run to start the second half.
Inah Miller ended the run with a basket from the short corner with 2:17 left in the third.
But Bremen continued to score in bunches and finished off Westview's season.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.