BRUSHY PRAIRIE — Lakeland regained the Milk Can by defeating its LaGrange County football rival Prairie Heights for the 30th time in the last 31 meetings with a 20-6 triumph at Hubert Cline Field Friday night.
The Lakers started fast on the road with two touchdowns in the first 6 minutes, 15 seconds. and built a 20-0 lead a minute into the second quarter.
Quarterback Ethan Hoover scored from 17 yards out in the final minute of the first half for the Panthers. Then the two teams played a scoreless second half.
Senior Nathan Grossman ran for 96 yards on 11 carries for Lakeland (1-2). He had a 53-yard touchdown run 36 seconds into the contest, then scored from three yards out early in the second quarter.
Tristin Ritchie had an 11-yard touchdown run around left end, then Camryn Holbrook ran the ball into the end zone for two points to give the Lakers a 14-0 lead with 5:45 remaining in the opening quarter.
Lakeland outgained Heights in total offense 335-231. The Lakers had 301 rushing yards, led by 109 on 18 carries from Colton Isaacs. Holbrook had 77 yards on 21 carries.
Mark Berlew had two interceptions to lead the Laker defense. That included a pick in the end zone early in the first quarter with Lakeland leading 6-0.
Hoover rushed 11 times for 91 yards and completed 12-of-21 passes for 97 yards for Prairie Heights (1-2). Quintin Ross caught four passes for 27 yards and Gavin Culler caught a pass for 37 yards.
Both teams begin Northeast Corner Conference divisional play next week. The Lakers will host Garrett in a Big School division contest, and the Panthers will travel to Central Noble for a Small School division game.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.