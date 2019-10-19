PORTAGE — West Noble senior Joel Mast finished his prep tennis career as the runner-up of the Portage Singles Regional Saturday.
Mast defeated Crown Point junior Leyton Noerenberg 6-1, 6-1 in a semifinal match in the morning, but lost in the final to South Bend St. Joseph sophomore Daniel Pries 6-3, 3-6, 6-4.
"Joel played great in the first match, and played real well in the final, too," Chargers coach Greg Riegsecker said. "It was 3-3 in the third set and it could have gone either way. A couple points here or there was the difference.
"I'm proud of how he did. He fought and represented West Noble real well."
Mast was 25-1 in his only season playing tennis at West Noble. He did not play last season after transferring from Fairfield because of an injury.
Mast and Westview senior Kurtis Davis was recently selected to the All-District 2 team by the Indiana High School Tennis Coaches Association. Davis was 24-4 this fall, and three of those losses came against Mast.
Warriors coach Tyler Miller was named District 2 Coach of the Year from the IHSTeCA. Miller led Westview to a 25-1 season, a semi-state championship and a berth in the state quarterfinals.
