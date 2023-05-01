Paige Riegsecker signs with IWU tennis

EMMA — Paige Riegsecker found the best of everything at Indiana Wesleyan University and the Westview senior followed through by signing with the Marion school on Friday afternoon to continue her tennis career.
“IWU has been my dream,” Riegsecker said.
Indiana Wesleyan has everything Riegsecker was looking for. It is a Christian school that is strong in her area of study, nursing.
What was also significant was the immediate connection Riegsecker made with girls on the Wildcat women’s tennis team.
It started earlier this spring when she attended college tennis matches at Notre Dame where Indiana Wesleyan also was playing. Riegsecker had an opportunity to hang out with the Wildcats and she hit it off with them right away.
“I never met a nicer group of girls,” Riegsecker said. “The girls are amazing. IWU is the perfect place for me.”
And, by the way, Indiana Wesleyan is also an NAIA national power in women’s tennis. The Wildcats made the NAIA Final Four in 2021.
This season, Indiana Wesleyan is 29-4 and ranked 17th in the country. It won The Crossroads League regular season and tournament championships in the fall season and will be competing in the NAIA National Championships in a couple of weeks in Mobile, Alabama.
Riegsecker knows it’s going to take some time to break into the lineup at Indiana Wesleyan and she has some work to do to get better.
“Summer will be a key time for me with lessons and USTA tournaments,” she said. “There’s a lot of good girls there. I probably won’t travel right away, but growing within the team and getting used to college tennis will be very important.
“Getting to hit with those girls will only make me better,” Riegsecker continued. “I’m excited to blend in with the group.”
Riegsecker is excited about the final stretch of her high school tennis career. She and the Warriors recently lost a 3-2 dual to archrival Fairfield. But there’s still the Northeast Corner Conference Tournament and the sectional coming up to try to win championships.
Riegsecker wants to Westview’s elevated level of commitment that goes back to this past offseason to have a payoff.
“I’m looking forward to college, but I’m taking this one day at a time,” Riegsecker said. “Carrie (Clark, Westview coach) stepped in last year and challenged us. This team has been like a family. Everyone loves each other. I want to play my best tennis right now.”
