ALBION — Lucas Deck will be running the point for a Central Noble boys basketball team that many people are excited about.
Before his senior season gets started, Deck took care of some personal business. He figured out his college plans, and basketball will still be a part of it.
Deck signed with Indiana Tech Friday evening.
He chose the Warriors over three other NAIA programs, Goshen, Indiana University Kokomo and Concordia, Michigan, and NCAA Division III DePauw.
“It’s a place I can grow as a person and as a player,” Deck said.
Deck put in a lot of hard work, especially on the AAU circuit. He also is thankful for his teammates to make the opportunity to play college basketball a reality.
“It’s great having shooters to get the ball to like Ridley Zolman, Connor Essegian and Sawyer Yoder,” Deck said.
Deck will have Yoder and Essegian to distribute the ball to when the Cougars begin their season at Canterbury on Tuesday night. Zolman is in his freshman year at the University of Saint Francis. Deck is excited about being a leader for Central Noble this season.
“If we play together, we’ll do great things,” Deck said.
Deck averaged 8.8 points, 4.4 rebounds, 4.1 assists and 1.2 steals per game last season for the Cougars.
Indiana Tech was ranked 23rd in the NAIA Division II preseason coaches poll, but is off to a 2-5 start before Saturday afternoon’s game at Wolverine-Hoosier Athletic Conference rival Cornerstone, Michigan. Coach Ted Albert’s Warriors were 22-12 last season and lost in the first round of the NAIA Division II tournament to a Spring Arbor, Michigan, team that went on to win a national championship.
Deck knows he has to get stronger in order to be productive at the college level. “I need to put on some muscle and weight,” he said. “I’m a slim 160 (pounds).
“I’m never too good of a shooter, and it never hurts getting quicker.”
Deck will either study business marketing or business administration at Indiana Tech.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.