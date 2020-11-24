EMMA — The Westview boys started the Ed Bentley era off with an impressive 77-25 win over Bethany Christian on Tuesday night.
“I think every coach is going to tell you right now with the landscape of how things are going, guys are in and out of practice, it’s hard to get continuity,” Bentley said. “To have them come out like they did together and share the ball was extremely important.”
The Warriors (1-0) had 10 different players score in the victory and were led by Drew Litwiller’s 21 points. Mason Yoder had 18 points, and Luke Miller ended up with 12. Brady Yoder dropped in six, and Ben Byrkett added five.
Westview looked like Westview of old on Tuesday night and scored the first 17 points of the game and most of them came in transition or after an offensive rebound. A large portion of their points in the contest came in transition.
“We won’t get that all year. We want to push it,” Bentley said. “I’ve always believed you play to the skill or speed of your team. I think we have guys who can get out and push it. We just have to evolve in the sense of what’s a good shot and what we’re capable of doing. As long as they play defense, I’ve got no problem with them taking off. We’re going to get good shots.”
Litwiller drilled a three off an assist from Brady Yoder to make it 9-0 with 4:15 left in the first quarter. Litwiller scored the next bucket and assisted on Mason Yoder’s next bucket, then Brady Yoder added two more to make it 17-0.
Bethany Christian finally got on the board with a floater from Mason Closson with 1:25 left in the first quarter.
The Warriors were up by more than 20 points after a pair of free throws from Litwiller with m there as Westview outscored the Bruins 22-5 in the third quarter and were up 58-16 before the final period.
The subs came in for the Warriors in the fourth quarter, including Jordan Schrock who scored his first bucket since the 2018-19 season. He missed last season with an injury.
Westview faces a tougher test on Saturday when Northridge comes to town.
Bethany Christian 54, Westview girls 20
In the first game of the night, Bethany opened the first quarter with a 12-0 lead and never looked back. The Bruins were up 30-9 at halftime.
Hallie Mast led the Warriors with 10 points.
Sadie Brenneman led Bethany with 16 points, and Mariah Stoltzfus added 12.
