EMMA – The initial plan for Westview on Wednesday was to keep leading scorer Teague Misner out of the Class 1A regional semifinal boys soccer match with Bethany Christian as he was dealing with a high ankle sprain.
But Misner had an itch, left the dugout and started running along the sideline. And the rest was history.
“I went to Ehren (Misner, Warrior assistant coach and Teague’s father),” Westview coach Jamie Martin said. “He said, ‘If he wants to play, let him play.’ He was not going to hurt it any more.”
Teague Misner entered the match for the first time with around 13 minutes left in the second half, got a couple shots off early, then scored his 40th goal of the season with 4 minutes, 11 seconds left. And the Warriors held on to defeat the Bruins 1-0.
Westview (18-1-1) will host Wheeler (14-5-2) for a regional championship Saturday at 4:30 p.m. Wheeler won at Michigan City Marquette Catholic 2-0 in a regional semifinal played on Wednesday afternoon.
At Westview Wednesday evening, both the Warriors and the Bruins had a couple good scoring chances while playing through rain for much of the match. That rain became a downpour around the 25 minute mark of the second half stayed that way for about the next 20 minutes of game time.
Not long after the downpour stopped, Carson Brown passed to Misner at the top of the box even with the near post. Misner fired a grounder between two Bethany Christian defender and past Bruin sophomore goalkeeper Jacoby Reinhardt to his right.
“Teague has been hurting us for years,” Bethany Christian coach Tony Janzen said. “You can see them growing in confidence in the second half and making us work.”
The Bruins (11-9) made a push in the final four minutes, but Westview weathered it to pick up another shutout. Goalkeeper Valentino Cevese covered up against a rushing Bruin offensive player in the final minute. He made three saves in the match.
“We knew they were going to give us a game,” Martin said of the Bruins. “Tony is a great coach. They are very organized and they defended us very well.”
