KENDALLVILLE — East Noble’s girls basketball team lost to Goshen 39-36 in a nonconference contest at the Big Blue Pit Saturday night.
Redhawk senior Brynn Shoup-Hill, a 6-foot-3 Dayton commit, hit a three-pointer with 38 seconds left to break a 36-36 tie. She finished with 17 points.
The Knights had two chances to tie in the final seconds. Bree Walmsley’s three-point attempt hit the front of the rim, but Kylie Garton chased down the offensive rebound and EN called timeout with 1.9 seconds left. Then Megan Gallagher blocked Avan Beiswanger’s triple try from the left wing just before the buzzer sounded to clinch the win for Goshen in its season opener.
The Knights (1-1) led 33-26 after Beiswanger hit a three-pointer with about 6 1/2 minutes left in the fourth quarter.
The Redhawks followed with a 10-0 run. Gallagher hit two free throws to put Goshen up 34-33 with 2 minutes, 13 seconds left. Shoup-Hill scored on a putback with 1:17 left to make it a 36-33 game.
Beiswanger hit a three-pointer to tie the game with 1:05 left in regulation.
Beiswanger had six triples in her game-high 23 points. Karly Kirkpatrick added six points for East Noble.
Tyra Marcum had seven points and Gallagher scored six for Goshen.
The Knights won the junior varsity game 23-19.
