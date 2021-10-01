ALBION — For six weeks, the Central Noble football team had remained perfect by utilizing a simple formula: Get a lead, and ground the opponent into submission with a punishing ground attack.
That’s what happened Friday in Albion, but it was the Churubusco Eagles dishing out the punishment.
The Eagles (5-2) rushed the ball 54 times for 234 yards in handing Central Noble its first loss of the season, 21-12, in front of a packed homecoming crowd.
Churubusco took leads of 7-0, 14-6 and 21-6. Playing behind forced the Central Noble ground attack to play second fiddle to its passing game.
The Cougars rushed the ball 24 times for 139 yards, led by senior Will Hoover’s 102 yards on only 14 carries.
Central Noble completed 11 of 26 passes for 146 and two interceptions.
Churubusco attempted only eight passes for the game. The Eagles didn’t need to — they had the lead and a steady enough ground game.
Eagles’ coach Paul Sade said playing with a lead was critical.
“It was a tremendous value,” Sade said. “It was critical. They are a good team. Playing behind a team like that? That would be very uncomfortable. That’s how you beat a team like that.”
The Eagles were led in rushing by Wyatt Marks who carried the ball 32 times for 133 yards.
Marks got Churubusco on the board first on a 1-yard plunge with 4:45 to play in the opening quarter. Kicker Rosey Stephens tacked on the extra point and it was 7-0.
Central Noble only ran 11 plays in the opening quarter compared to 21 for Churubusco.
The Cougars got back into the contest on their fourth drive of the game, covering 75 yards in only four plays. The scoring drive culminated on a 44-yard pass from sophomore quarterback Tyler Shisler to senior Ashton Smith.
Smith caught the ball in the right flat near the 44, then stiff-armed his way through a couple of Churubusco defenders before running away from the defense and into the end zone.
The Cougars tried a run instead of a PAT, and Hoover was stopped cold and the Eagles still had a lead 7-6, with 11:25 left in the first half.
Churubusco scored on its next drive of the game, going 63 yards. The last 13 yards came on a run up by the middle sophomore Ethan Smith. Stephens’ kick was good and it was 14-6 with 8:59 left in the half.
The two teams traded possessions, then Central Noble had a first-and-10 from the ‘Busco 18 but had to settle for a 36-yard field goal try.
Senior Aiden Dreibelbis’ boot had plenty of distance but it struck the left goal post and bounced away.
Churubusco took a 21-6 lead midway through the third quarter on a 40-yard run by junior quarterback Riley Buroff. Stephens kick was again good and the Eagles led 21-6.
On its next possession, Central Noble closed to within 21-12 on a 16-yard pass from Shisler to Preston Diffendarfer at the 3:34 mark of the third quarter. The two-point version was no good.
Buroff kept the Cougars at bay by grabbing two fourth quarter interceptions.
“They made the plays and we didn’t,” Central Noble coach Hayden Kilgore said.
The Cougars attempted 17 passes in the final two quarters and rushed the ball 10 times over the last 24 minutes of game action.
Kilgore said Churubusco senior Hunter Bianski was a disruptive force for the Eagles.
“(Bianski) changed the game,” Kilgore said. “I’m glad that kid’s graduating.”
