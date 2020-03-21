ALBION – Hayden Kilgore, 24, knew the question about his age was coming.
But the new Central Noble football coach was prepared for it, because he’s got a strong support system behind him.
“That’s one thing through the interview process that I got asked a lot,” Kilgore said. “But being in the situation that I am with (athletic director) Dave Bremer, (coach) Trevor Tipton and (coach) Greg Moe, even superintendent Troy Gaff, I have good role models around me. I think with the help of them, things should run pretty smoothly.”
Moe and Tipton were the last two Central Noble coaches before Kilgore was approved by the school board on Tuesday night.
Kilgore was on Tipton’s staff as the defensive coordinator last season and knows he has some big shoes to fill in replacing Tipton.
“Having something to strive for is a good goal for me. There’s no doubt that he was a pretty good coach. Shooting to be just as good as him, if not better, is realistically a goal,” Kilgore said.
Before last year with the Cougars, he was a middle school coach at his high school alma mater, Churubusco (a 2014 graduate), for a season.
“I can remember back to being pretty young and thinking, ‘Man, it would be super cool to be the head coach of a football team.’ Even through college and right after graduation, I’d always want to be a head coach. It just worked out that I got a great opportunity here,” Kilgore said.
He graduated from Ball State in 2018 and his currently the boys track coach while also being a physical education and strength teacher at Central Noble.
“It was a good opportunity. They contacted me out of college, and it was the first place that stuck out to me. Once I got one opportunity, it led to the next,” Kilgore said. “Every time they’ve offered something, I’ve taken the opportunity and ran with it.”
Central Noble went 2-8 during the 2019 season, but Kilgore knows the cupboard isn’t bare and he has few things to work with.
“As the season unfolded, we found out who we truly were. We started to piece some things together. We lose a couple of good seniors, but we have some (incoming) seniors back who will make a real impact and younger kids who are coming in that are pretty good as well,” Kilgore said.
He’s changing the way things are done in the summer so more players get involved and are better prepared for the season in the fall. Kilgore already signed the team up for 7-on-7 tournaments and a team camp.
“The biggest thing early on is getting kids in the weight room, getting kids more involved in summer workouts,” Kilgore said. “The way the state of Indiana allows us to do all of these things in the summer, there’s really no reason not to use these dates to be getting better.”
Being a former Churubusco football player, he knows plenty about the rivalry with Central Noble. However, there’s no dislike between the coaching staffs, at least until the first Friday night they’re lined up across from one another.
“Their coaching staff has been more than helpful to me,” Kilgore said. “I probably wouldn’t be in this situation if it wasn’t for all of those guys.”
