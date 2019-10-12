LAGRANGE — Lakeland chewed up the clock in the second half in taking a lead on Fairfield, then hung on for a 20-14 victory over the Falcons Friday night in a Northeast Corner Conference Big School division football game at Laker Field.
The Lakers (2-6, 1-3 NECC Big) held the ball for almost 28 and a half minutes and held the Falcons’ triple option offense to just 146 yards of total offense. Fairfield (4-4, 1-3) also had two turnovers while the Lakers did not have any.
Lakeland scored 20 unanswered points after Dalton Cripe’s 46-yard scoring scamper 1 minute, 25 seconds into the contest. Nolin Sharick made the extra point kick to put Fairfield up 7-0.
Camryn Holbrook scored from a yard out early in the second quarter to bring the Lakers close at 7-6.
Lakeland took the opening kickoff of the second half and scored on a 4-yard run from Nathan Grossman with 7:52 left in the third quarter. Grossman was stopped on a two-point run for the second time, but the Lakers led 12-7.
Bennie Walker had a 7-yard touchdown run 47 seconds into the fourth quarter, then Grossman finally scored on a 2-point run to make it a 20-7 game.
Fairfield drew closer on a 1-yard TD plunge by junior Carson Abramson, followed by Sharick’s PAT with 5:08 left. But Lakeland was able to secure the ball and run out the clock to end a losing streak at four games.
The Lakers had 265 yards of total offense, and they all came on the ground. Holbrook rushed for 104 yards on 20 carries. Grossman had 16 carries for 96 yards. Quarterback Colton Isaacs added 43 yards on six rushes.
Defensively, Marcus Randol led Lakeland with six tackles, including four assists. Lincoln Ott and Blake Krahulec each had 1.5 tackles for loss, and Mark Burlew had an interception.
The Lakers will end their regular season this coming Friday night against Bluffton.
