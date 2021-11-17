ALBION — Central Noble senior Logan Gard signed his letter of intent Tuesday to play basketball at Trine University.
Gard heard about how the Thunder play and felt like that was the style that he would be comfortable playing in.
"Over the summer, I went to a camp with them and got to hear about how coach (Brooks) Miller talk about how they play basketball and their style of play, defense and hard-nosed. I really liked that," Gard said.
Gard averaged 8.5 points, 5.9 rebounds and 1.8 blocks per game during the 2020-21 season.
"I feel like I bring a lot to the table with shot blocking and defensive-wise and rebounding hard," Gard said. "It's all the stuff they need a big man to do."
He was a 57-percent shooter from the floor last season, and he thinks that's a part of his game that he needs to continue to improve.
"A lot of ball-control type stuff. I could always improve the jump shot and mature more physically," Gard said.
Gard plans on studying secondary education while at Trine. He said a lot of his role models are teachers. His mother Lydia Gard is the dean of students at Central Noble.
"It's a small college with a big college feel is what I like the most about it and the location," Gard said.
Gard has been a part of the Cougars winning back-to-back NECC Tournament championships. Those victories are a couple of fond memories for the senior big man.
"Hopefully, we'll make it three times this year. I think it's very impressive how we played in those tournaments and were able to push it out during those weeks," Gard said.
Gard and the rest of the Central Noble team want more than just another conference title. They want it all.
"Win everything," Gard said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.