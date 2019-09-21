LAGRANGE — Westview freshman Aidan Kolheim was first up when the Northeast Corner Conference Tournament championship match went into penalty kicks.
His shot bounced off the cross bar.
That error wound up being the difference in a highly competitive and drama-filled match between two teams that entered the game a combined 9-0 record against NECC teams. It was West Noble, though, that came out unscathed with a 3-2 win.
The Warriors converted their next three penalty kicks, but Juan Calvo, Julio Macias, Nestor Gutierrez, Henry Torres and Ricardo Flores all bested Westview keeper Austin Yoder to seal the win.
“The only thing I told them was to be decisive with their spots,” said West Noble coach Abel Zamarripa. “The worst thing you can do in PK’s is second guess yourself.”
The PK session came after the two teams, who rank first and second in the conference regular season standings, battled to a 2-2 draw through regulation.
How close were those 80 minutes? Zamarripa said he almost fainted due to the stress.
“There was one point when we tied the game, I started seeing little stars and I was just like ‘I’m gonna pass out,” the coach said. “It’s more pressure looking at the game from the perspective of a coach instead of a player. A lot of pressure in the moment.”
Flores scored the game’s first goal to give West Noble a 1-0 lead, which it took into the half, before Westview sophomore Jadon Yoder netted back-to-back scores in a six-minute span to give the Warriors the edge.
Calvo contributed the tying score when he knocked in a header off a rebound with 15:18 left in regulation time.
The tourney win was the first for Zamarripa, who played for the Chargers from 2010-2014. Those teams got close, even finishing runner-up once, but never went all the way, so this win felt good.
“It felt like I was able to redeem myself,” he said. “Especially against Westview, they’re our top rivals.”
Zamarripa recalled the matches he played against the Warriors, and said Saturday’s contest was a worthy addition to the line of consequential matchups between a pair of teams that are always near the top of the league.
“(Westview is) one of the oldest programs in the area, and they just know how to play,” Zamarripa said. “They’re very disciplined in how they play and, in a game like this, it was going to come down to who wanted it more.
“We wanted it more (Saturday).”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.