ALBION — Central Noble senior Ryan Schroeder signed his letter of intent Monday to continue his basketball career at Trine University.
Being close to home was a big deal for Schroeder.
"The campus is beautiful, the team is really close and that's what I appreciate," Schroeder said.
The Thunder coached staff see Schroeder doing what he's been doing the last four years for the Cougars.
"Seeing the floor, making good pass, the ability to knock down and open shot," Schroeder said.
"One of their main focuses is their defense and how it leads to offense. That fits me perfectly," Schroeder said.
Schroeder will be joining his Central Noble teammate Logan Gard, who signed with the Thunder in November.
"Being with Logan, it's a great thing. He's come a long way. I'm excited to continue the next four years with him," Schroeder said.
Schroeder was an important piece in helping Central Noble make a run to the Class 2A State Finals. He made big plays every step of the way.
In his final prep season, Schroeder averaged 8.4 points, 4.6 rebounds, 4.3 assists and 1.3 steals per game. He shot 44% overall and 36% from three.
"Being more consistent with my jump shot. With that, I need to hit the weight room. That's a big difference from high school to college. Guys are stronger, so it'll be more physical," Schroeder said.
Schroeder plans on continuing the winning tradition Trine has by bring some more winning habits from his time with the Cougars.
"I want to bring a winning culture there and create and environment like we did here with all of the fan. I want to draw all that attention and do the same thing," Schroeder said.
