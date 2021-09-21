EMMA — The Westview boys wore down Central Noble in the second half and scored four goals in the final 40 minutes for a 6-0 victory, which clinched a share of the Northeast Corner Conference regular season title.
"It's huge. It was one of our goals going into this year," Westview coach Jamie Martin said. "We've had a good year so far. This was a big win for us."
The Warriors (10-3, 5-0 NECC) have a chance to win the championship outright next Thursday against West Noble.
Westview jumped on the Cougars (7-5, 4-1) within the first 20 minutes with a goal from Jadon Yoder.
There were plenty of good opportunities to double the lead the rest of the half. Teague Misner tried to bend in a shot from outside the box that was saved by Cougar keeper Aidan Dreibelbis. A few minutes later, Yoder had a shot from close range that was saved, then a header from Misner off a short cross from Mohamed Aamer was also stopped by Dreibelbis.
With 4:32 left in the first half, Gramm Egli had a free kick from a few yards outside of the box. His shot was punched out by Dreibelbis, but when the Cougars tried going the other way, Egli stole the ball, lined up another shot and slipped it just inside the right post for the goal.
"We knew they were defensive but also very dangerous on the counterattack, so you have to be smart when you play them," Martin said. "Joe (Imhof) is a great coach and does a great job there. We should them how to break it down and we did it a couple of times in the first half, but we really got better at it in the second half and finally wore them down."
The Cougars struggled to make consistent runs as the Warriors possessed the ball for most the match.
After a missed header in the first half, Misner had another good look at one midway through the second half. Dreibelis stopped the initial header, but the rebound went right to Misner, who kicked it into the net. This opened the flood gates for Westview
Yoder scored his second goal of the night with the assist to Misner, then Ahmed Alamari got on the board with a long goal. He was followed 20 seconds later with a score from Aamer to make it 6-0.
The win clinched a share of the conference title, but the Warriors want it all to themselves. The only thing standing in their way is West Noble next Thursday, who just beat them 6-2 last Tuesday in the conference tournament. Westview still has matches with Bethany Christian and Bremen before then, but the matchup with the Chargers will be in the back of their heads for the next week.
"You have to go in with a clear head and be ready to play hard," Martin said. "You have to forget somewhat what happened in the first time and come in and play confident and play how we play."
