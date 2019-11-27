KENDALLVILLE — Every Indiana high school football coach dreams of making it to the state finals in Indianapolis.
East Noble head coach Luke Amstutz thought he would get to live out his dream a little sooner than Saturday, when his Knights take the field at Lucas Oil Stadium.
“I certainly hoped so. I had an unbelievable high school experience. Played in a state championship, won a bunch of regionals and sectionals in all of the sports I played,” Amstutz said. “I was spoiled, because I kind of felt like, well, every kid must go through this. Then, you don’t realize that most don’t.”
After graduating from Carroll High School then Tri-State University (now Trine), Amstutz joined the East Noble coaching staff as an assistant under Chris DePew in 2004, a year after the Knights were state runners-up.
“You get into (coaching) and I showed up at East Noble just a few years after all of the success had started and you’re like, ‘Man, at some point it’s going to happen,” winning at state title, Amstutz said.
East Noble didn’t make it back down to Indy during his first four years, then Amstutz left to take the head coaching job at Angola in 2008. He coached the Hornets for four seasons, winning the Northeast Corner Conference in 2010, before returning to Kendallville in 2012 to take over the head coaching vacancy left by DePew, who moved over to Garrett.
Amstutz kept things rolling with the Knights and never produced a losing record. He’s never finished with a losing record as a head coach, even when he was at Angola. He led East Noble to Northeast 8 Conference titles in 2015, 2017, 2018 and once more this season. But there was one thing that was missing from his résumé. Postseason championships.
“We’ve had so many good teams at East Noble. We’ve had some unlucky situations. We’ve had some games where we didn’t play our best. We’ve had some really good teams line up with epic state championship teams like Bishop Dwenger or whoever,” Amstutz said after beating Leo in the sectional title. “I’ve been a part of so many good teams at East Noble as an assistant and as a head coach that after awhile when you don’t win the sectional, you feel like you’re cursed a little bit.”
Now that he has won his first sectional championship, the floodgates, even those of emotion, opened all the way to the state finals.
After East Noble beat Hobart on Friday, one of the biggest hugs after the game came from Gregg Bauer, who has been on the Knights’ sideline for many games Amstutz has coached.
In March of 2011, Amstutz was in his third year coaching the Hornets when the tragic news of Angola High School seniors Alexx Bauer, Matt Roe, Evan Weaver and Riley Zimmer and another man were killed in a car crash in Chilton County, Ala. The four 18-year-olds were returning from a spring break trip.
Alexx Bauer was the quarterback for Angola when he was killed, and Gregg Bauer, Alexx’s father, has been by Amstutz’s side since, including last Friday when the two shared a moment together with tears in their eyes.
“Sharing that moment with him was special as anything. Seeing him in tears, just knowing how hard I’ve worked to get to this point,” Amstutz said. “It means an awful lot. I know it means a lot to these kids and this town. But after almost 20 years of hard work, it’s something that you want to see pay off, too. It means an awful lot to me.”
Amstutz’s assistant coaches will tell you all of the work that he has put in to make this year’s run possible was a lot, which makes his first state finals appearance one that is well deserved.
“He sees football in a very unique way that has changed my perspective of the game,” offensive line coach Cliff Hannon said. “I owe every opportunity I’ve had coaching to coach Amstutz. It’s been really fun and awesome seeing him get the recognition and finally getting the wins this late in the season that he deserves.”
Assistant Couch Charlie Barnum said, “He’s awesome. He’s one of the best coaches I’ve worked under. In this sport, he’s something else.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.