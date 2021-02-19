EMMA — Westview controlled the majority of Friday night’s game against Goshen, and even when the RedHawks (7-14) made a run in the fourth quarter, the Warriors (16-4) were able to clamp down and win 42-33.
Westview took a double-digit lead early in the second quarter and kept Goshen at a safe distance until the middle stages of the final period.
Lyndon Miller scored the first nine points for the Warriors and ended up with a game-high 22, which was a surprise to head coach Ed Bentley.
“I don’t really follow who’s scoring. I just opened the book and I’m not expecting Lyndon with 22. I’m going ‘Holy smokes.’ A part of it is I still get Luke and Lyndon mixed up,” Bentley said. “I can tell now, but they just play so alike.”
Miller was able to get multiple wide-open looks in the first quarter, working off screens and his teammates finding him at the right time.
“Most of my points in the first quarter were off of assists, so that’s why I was scoring because everyone was finding me,” Miller said.
Mason Yoder finished with 10 points for the Warriors. Gage Worthman led the RedHawks with 15 points, and Drew Hogan had 14.
“Their moving off the ball to get the ball is phenomenal. They just make you work, so to have Ben (Byrkett), Brady (Yoder) and Mason chase them around the whole game. I think we held them to 14 points at the half and I don’t think we were in foul trouble either, so that’s even more impressive,” Bentley said.
Miller nine points in the first half were a part of a personal 9-0 run sandwiched in between two inside baskets by Hogan.
A three by Brady Yoder at the top of the key gave the Warriors a 16-8 lead at the end of the first period.
Miller added two more quick scores in the second quarter to make it a double-digit lead. Worthman hit a jumper from the elbow to keep the lead at 10, which is where it hovered for the rest of the first half with both teams working the ball until they found an open look.
Hogan cut the lead to six after a bucket inside, but a putback by Mason Yoder and a three on the left wing by Miller quickly extended the lead back to 11.
Miller opened the fourth quarter with a score to give the Warriors their largest lead of the game at 37-23 with 6:54 left.
A basket by Hogan and a drive from Worthman started a 10-0 run by the RedHawks, which was capped off by back-to-back three-pointers by Worthman. The spurt sliced the lead to four points with 3:45 left.
“There in the fourth we had a couple of possessions where we have two guys go help on the ball and we leave a shooter. For every team, that’s going to happen in games,” Bentley said. “Whether those three possessions happen back to back or it happens first, second, third. I’m just proud of their grit.”
The Warriors answered by tightening up their defense and forcing Goshen to shoot shots from the perimeter.
Miller ended the run with his final field goal of the game, and his teammates made three of five free throws in the last minute to seal the win.
Westview hosts Fremont on Tuesday, and win by the Warriors would wrap up an outright Northeast Corner Conference regular season championship.
“I just told the guys, it’s been on the back burner, 11-0 in conference, and trying to win that thing,” Bentley said. “We’re already co-champs, but we don’t to share it, they don’t to share.”
