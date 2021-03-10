LIGONIER — West Noble senior Taytlynn Forrer signed her letter of intent Wednesday to play volleyball at Ancilla College.
For Forrer, it was the sense of community that attracted her the most to playing with the Chargers.
“I like how it’s small, a nice little community. They all seem really nice over there, so I thought it would be a good fit,” Forrer said.
The same could be said for Forrer’s new teammates.
“I met the team and they’re all really nice. They all seem really close,” Forrer said.
She said the coaching staff at Ancilla envisions her being a defensive specialist or a setter.
For West Noble during the 2020 season, Forrer finished with 149 assists, 103 digs, 16 aces and 32 kills.
“I feel like I need to improve on reading (the game) and my passing,” Forrer said.
Forrer said there were a lot of memories made with her teammates at West Noble, including being with each other at practice and battling in sectionals.
She plans on majoring in education while at Ancilla.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.