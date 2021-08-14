CHURUBUSCO — Count Churubusco among the teams especially happy for some normalcy as the 2021 football season gets under way.
The Eagles had few experienced players last year and a lot of youngsters got tossed into the fire after a preseason shortened by COVID.
As the team started to get things in order toward the end of the season, two games were wiped out for COVID-related reasons.
“We had two games we didn’t get to play and with a young team, we needed as much experience as possible,” said ninth-year coach Paul Sade, 58-26 at Churubusco after last year’s 4-4 finish.
“We’re grateful that we’ve got a full summer with the kids that have been around for a while and we’re looking forward to getting things started.”
Last year’s experience is already showing, Sade believes.
“It was a rough transition last year,” he said. “It was a short summer and a young team, and we got a lot of kinks worked out later in the year.
“We feel we’re ahead of where we were last year at this time because of our experience.”
On offense, quarterback Riley Buroff (52 of 85, 736 yards, 7 TDs) returns after starting as a sophomore, and adds height and athleticism at 6-foot-4. He was ninth at state in the 400-meter dash last spring.
“We were pretty impressed with him last year in terms of decision-making as a 15-year-old getting thrown to the wolves,” Sade said. “He did a nice job. He’s worked extremely hard in the offseason. We feel confident he’s the type of athlete we want in that position.”
Leading rushing Wyatt Marks is back as a junior. He rushed for 723 yards and 11 scores last year while earning KPC Media Group All-Area honors.
Seniors Nick Nondorf (All-Northeast Corner Conference Small Division) and Ethan Hille played several positions last year. Nondorf was the team’s top receiver last year (16 catches, 352 yards, 4 TDs) and also punted.
“That’s an advantage. We feel we can plug those guys into different places,” Sade said.
Senior Hunter Bianski is back to anchor the offensive and defensive lines at 6-foot, 225. He made Junior All-State for Class 1A last year as well as earning All-NECC Small and All-Area recognition.
Junior Kameron Rinker played defensive back last season, and Sade hopes to find a spot for him on offense.
Senior Travis Emenhiser started at defensive back and split end a year ago, and was also the placekicker. Senior linebacker Kuper Papenbrock, junior defensive lineman Kaleb Oliver and junior linebacker Cullen Blake are also back.
“They’re great guys that have worked really hard and love football,” Sade said. “They are going to be the core of our team. There’s not a lot of them, but we feel their work ethic is like the type of kids we need and have had in the past.”
Sade feels the Eagles have some rough spots to smooth out on offense.
“We’ve got to find some chemistry on offense,” he said. “Our offense has evolved a little bit in a positive way, but we’ve got some lineman positions that need filled and we’ve got to get our timing down in the backfield.
“If we can do those things which are critical to our offense, we’ll be in good shape. If we don’t, we’re going to struggle to get the ball moving a little bit.”
