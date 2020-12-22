LAGRANGE — Lakeland and Westview split a girls-boys Northeast Corner Conference basketball doubleheader on Tuesday. The Lakeland girls defeated Westview 42-14, and the Warrior boys won 70-50 over the Lakers.
Lakeland girls 42, Westview 14
The Lakers improved to 10-2 overall and stayed unbeaten (5-0) in conference play with the win. They controlled the game from start to finish.
Bailey Hartsough led all scorers with 13 points, Faith Riehl ended up with 10 points and Peyton Hartsough finished with nine.
Hallie Mast led the Warriors (0-14, 0-7 NECC) with four points, and Andrea Miller and Sara Lapp each chipped in three.
It took the Lakers about a quarter and a half to gain full control of Tuesday’s contest. They led 8-3 after the first quarter and 15-7 midway through the second after Mast cut the lead back to single digits after a three-point play.
Lakeland finished the first half with a 13-0 run to take a 28-7 lead into the locker room.
Riehl scored five points during the run, including a transition three and Alivia Rasler ended the half by beating the buzzer with a bucket.
The third quarter left a lot to be desired with a five points scored by the Lakers and none by the Warriors.
Lakeland maintained their lead through the rest of the game.
Westview boys 70, Lakeland 50
It was the third quarter when the Class 2A No. 6 Warriors (5-1, 3-0) put enough distance between themselves and the Lakers (3-1, 2-1). The home team put up a fight in the fourth quarter, but Westview put the game on ice from the free-throw line.
The Warriors were 25-of-39 from the stripe with the majority of the misses coming in the final frame, but the Lakers couldn’t cut into the lead enough to affect the end results.
Mason Yoder led Westview with 17 points, Drew Litwiller had 14, Luke Miller nine, Brady Yoder seven and Lyndon Yoder Ben Byrkett each had six.
Lakeland was led by Brayden Bontrager’s 17, Ben Keil had 13 and Bracey Shepherd added 12.
The Warriors led 30-22 at halftime, and Bontrager cut the lead even closer with a pair of free throws to open the second half, Then, Westview scored seven straight with a three from Byrkett and a bucket each from Mason Yoder and Litwiller.
Lakeland scored two more field goals the rest of the quarter and the Miller twins took over inside. Each Miller had four points, which were a part of a 19-8 quarter by the Warriors.
The lead was as large as 21 after a pair of free throws from Luke Miller with 3:37 left.
The Lakers cut into the lead with free throws from Shepherd and a three by Clinton Bowers, but the Warriors did just enough from the free-throw line and on defense to hold down any late charge by Lakeland.
Westview opened the game with a 12-3 run, but Bontrager scored the last nine points for the Lakers in the first quarter to get his team back with in six.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.