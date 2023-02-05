BENTON — Lakeland's girls basketball team had its work cut out for itself taking on the best team in its league on its home floor for a sectional championship Saturday night.
Fairfield got the jump in large part because of its play on the offensive glass and never withered in defeating the Lakers 64-40.
The Falcons (24-2) will play Highland (17-6) for a regional championship this coming Saturday at Jimtown at 4 p.m.
This past Saturday, Fairfield had seven offensive rebounds in the first quarter in leading the the Lakers 16-4 after the first eight minutes.
The Falcons led 29-6 with a little over three minutes left in the second quarter.
"They're a really good team. I wish them the best of luck going forward here," Lakeland coach Dale Gearheart said of Fairfield. "They are well-coached.
"We came in with a game plan and played better. I'm very proud of our effort and we never stopped fighting. But you can't make a lot of mistakes. They do not turn the ball over and they move the ball well."
The Falcons had 22 assists while only turning the ball over nine times in winning their third straight sectional title.
Seniors Morgan Gawthrop and Bailey Willard each had 17 points and classmate Brea Garber, Brodie's daughter, scored 16 with six assists, four rebounds and two blocked shots. Willard hit five three-pointers and also had five rebounds, four assists and two steals. Gawthrop also had six rebounds.
"This group is very, very special," Brodie Garber said. "They're winners on an off the floor and the type of kids they are. I'm proud of them."
Gearheart said roughly the same about his seniors, Peyton Hartsough, Alivia Rasler and Grace Iddings. The Lakers did finish with a winning record at 13-11, but it wasn't easy.
There wasn't much varsity experience outside of those three seniors and Lakeland was only seven deep. Roles were difficult to establish.
That carried into Saturday. Junior backup post player Cara Schackow, the second Lakeland player off the bench, tried to play with a knee not at full strength. It was tweaked enough where Schackow did not go long and Gearheart did not want to risk further issues. Freshman Katelyn Ryan was used in spots in place of Schackow in minutes that mattered.
Hartsough had 15 points and three assists to lead the Lakers and finished with 1,057 career points, which is fourth best among the Lakeland girls and 10th best among all Laker cagers. Rasler had seven points four steals, three assists and a block. Iddings had six points, two boards and a block.
"I couldn't be prouder of our seniors. Not just as basketball players, but as people," Gearheart said. "There was growth from each and every one of our players throughout this journey. It was a lot of fun coaching this group."
