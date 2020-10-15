FORT WAYNE — The East Noble volleyball season came to an end on Thursday night after a 3-0 loss to Carroll in the first round of the Class 4A Snider Sectional.
The set scores were 25-11, 25-6, 25-11.
The Knights finished the year with a 9-19 record while the Chargers improved to 21-9 and will face North Side in the second semifinal match on Saturday.
East Noble struggled with its serve receive all night long, which led to few good attempts.
Carroll jumped out to a quick 4-1 lead after kills from Kaley Matney and Gabby Fish.
Jaycee Knafel scored the Knights first kill of the evening to make it 4-2.
Then, the Chargers started spreading the ball around to different hitters, each one as powerful as the last. Estee Fath, Ella Etter and Hadley Powers each got swings in and landed them for kills.
Powers scored three in a row for Carroll that made it 13-6 in the first set.
Rachel Carlson stopped the bleeding momentarily with a kill for East Noble, which cut the lead down to 16-8. Knafel scored another kill to keep it within eight points a few moments later before the Chargers scored the final seven points to win the first set.
Knafel had a kill and an ace in the early portion of the second set. Then, Carroll rattled off 10 straight points before it tallied an error to stop their own run.
After the 10-0 run, the Chargers still scored eight of the next 10 points to claim the second set.
In the third set, Morgan Walz got her first kill for the Knights, followed by another from Knafel.
After a combination block from Kylie Anderson and Mia Gabet, Carroll got back-to-back aces by Brenna Ginder, which sparked another run, filled with multiple kills in a row.
A few errors by the Knights ended the third set, the match and their season.
