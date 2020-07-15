LAGRANGE — This is an opportunity Dale Gearheart has been waiting for.
Gearheart was approved to be the next Lakeland girls basketball coach at Monday's school board meeting.
“I've been an assistant coach and a JV (junior varsity) coach for a long time. I've coached one team as the varsity girls basketball coach in Virginia. I was looking for a varsity coaching position, and it's something that I'm really interested in and excited about,” Gearheart said.
Gearheart has made a few stops in Indiana before deciding to coach the Lakeland girls. He's coached at Blackford, Marion, Bluffton and Whitko.
A big reason Gearheart went after this particular job was the recent success and potential to keep that trend going.
“Their success interested me, and I've been able to watch a couple of games. They're very athletic, and I've heard a lot of good things about them from the administration, school corporation, the athletic director and from coaches that were coaching last year,” Gearheart said. “I'm excited to be a part of the family and welcome them into my family.”
The Lakers won 15 games each of the last two seasons, which is the first time they've had consecutive winning seasons since they ran off four straight winning campaigns from 2004-08.
Gearheart is a graduate of Southern Wells and played basketball at Huntington College, now Huntington University. He was also a student assistant coach for one season after four years playing for the Foresters.
Gearheart's coaching philosophy is about more than just wins and losses. He wants to develop young ladies into young women.
“I don't coach just to coach basketball. I would like the girls to improve their fundamentals and their skill level, but I also want them to think about other things other than basketball,” Gearheart said.
On the court, he would like the Lakers to be an up-tempo team.
“I have a specific offense that I want to run versus man defense that we can run many sets out of. Of course, we'll have offense that goes against a zone. I want to press, get after it and go, go, go,” Gearheart said. “I want to be an up-tempo team that plays as fast as we can and increase their basketball IQ.”
Gearheart has a lot of experience as an assistant coach, and now he gets to use it in a position he's been patiently waiting for.
“I've known early in life that I wanted to be a head coach and teach,” Gearheart said. “It's something I want to continue to do as long as I can.”
