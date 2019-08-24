PLYMOUTH — Has East Noble coach Luke Amstutz ever been a part of a game quite like what played out on Friday night?
“Every time we’ve played Plymouth,” Amstutz said after his team beat Plymouth 34-31 in the season opener on Friday.
Amstutz will remember exactly where this play happened, just like he remembers where the other game-defining plays have happened when the Knights and the Rockies meet at The Rock Pile.
After the Knights (1-0) forced a fumble by the Rockies (0-1) on third down from the two-yard line with 11 seconds left to hold on for the win on Friday, Amstutz pointed out other plays that very field where his team either won or lost.
East Noble has played at Plymouth three times in the last three seasons, including Friday, and it played there twice during the 2017 season, losing the season opener but winning in the first round of sectionals.
In the sectional victory, (Amstutz points towards the end zone to show where the play happened) the Knights stopped the Rockies from scoring a two-point conversion with no time left on the clock to escape with a 14-13 win. In the 2017 opener, East Noble lost on one of the final plays to Plymouth, resulting in a 22-18 victory for home team.
“It’s just unbelievable how it keeps happening. It’s like it’s destined to happen,” Amstutz said.
The Knights and Rockies have played each other nine times (six times in the postseason) in the last 20 years, and almost every time it’s produced a high-level, competitive ball game.
“That is an unbelievable program. (Plymouth coach) John Barron is a great friend of mine and is just an absolute first-class coach that gets after it,” Amstutz said. “The (Plymouth) kids get after it, and I love playing this team. I would drive an hour and a half every year to play these guys because it’s just an awesome football game every time.”
KNIGHTS’ FINAL DRIVE
Down by three, 31-28, with just over five minutes left at their own 10, the Knights needed to put together a drive that would take some time off the clock but at least get them close enough for a field goal attempt.
East Noble went to different variations of the same play over and over again, exploiting a weakness in the Rockies’ defense, which was the edge. The Knights used their speed from players like Bailey Parker and Justin Marcellus and power from players like Jacob VanGorder to gain chunks of yards to set up an easy score from Parker with just over a minute left.
“I’ve always thought as a coach if you’re good at doing something and the other team is not going to adjust to it, you have to make them adjust to so they open up something else,” Amstutz said. “That was what they were giving us. They were running kind of like a spatial zone that they were trying to keep some of our playmakers from getting the ball, and we weren’t able to get some of the quick stuff to the receivers that we like. But what they were giving us was a chance to pin the edge and get some guys out on the move.
“My coaches were saying, ‘Run it again, run it again. They’re not changing. Run it again.’ I know how frustrating it is as a defense when you’re playing against a good team that can do that.”
Amstutz added that will be the case with Mishawaka next Friday. The Cavemen like to run the same stuff and force defenses to stop them, even though very few do.
Parker and Marcellus each had runs over 10 yards or more on the final scoring drive. Parker finished the game with 21 carries for 203 rushing yards and three touchdowns, and Marcells rushed for 57 yards on 13 attempts. As a team, the Knights averaged 7.5 yards per carry against the Rockies.
