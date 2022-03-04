SYRACUSE — In the first semifinal game of the IHSAA Class 3A Sectional 21 boys basketball tournament, the Lakeland Lakers could not overcome a double-digit first half deficit as they fell prey to the host Wawasee Warriors’ hot shooting hand in the second, losing 53-32 and having their season ended in the process.
The Lakers defeated Wawasee 63-60 in their first bout back on Jan. 29, but the Warriors came into the game with that loss on their minds, racing out to 10-3 first quarter lead and a 24-12 halftime lead to avoid giving the Lakers a chance.
The Warriors opened the game on a 10-2 run with four different players scoring, two of them coming from threes. Wawasee freshman Myles Everingham opened the scoring with his first of four 3-pointers for the game at the 7:36 mark. He finished with a game-high 16 points.
The only field goal of the quarter for Lakeland came at the 6:06 mark when junior Ezekiel Wachtman scored a layup. They wouldn’t score again until Wachtman made a free throw with 2.9 seconds left in the quarter.
A 10-4 run in the second pushed the Warriors’ lead to 20-7 midway through the quarter for their largest lead up to that point. Lakers junior Ben Keil would put a stop to it with a basket and a free throw to cut the deficit to 10.
For the most part, however, Lakeland was unable to come much closer in the half behind a 5-21 (23.8%) shooting performance. The Lakers only shot slightly better in the second half at 5-17 (29.4%). For comparison, Wawasee shot 10-26 (38.5%) in the first half and 11-21 (52.4%) in the second.
While the Lakers scored 20 points in the second half, Wawasee’s 3-point barrage all night long was too much for them to bear. While Lakeland shot 2-16 (12.5%) from 3-point range, the Warriors shot 8-26 (30.8%).
Keil led the Lakers in scoring, rebounding and passing with 11 points, six rebounds and two assists, with five points coming at the free-throw line. Wachtman and junior Christian Troyer added seven points each, while junior Tommy Curtis had six points and sophomore Nate Keil scored a point.
With the win, Wawasee improved to 9-14 and faces NorthWood today at 7:30 p.m., while Lakeland’s season ends at 5-18. The Panthers defeated Tippecanoe Valley 38-33 in the other semifinal Friday night.
