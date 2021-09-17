KENDALLVILLE — It was a game that had so much hype coming in, and it delivered.
The Class 4A No. 3 Lions (5-0, 3-0 NE8) looked like they were going to blow out East Noble on its home turf as it took a 32-12 lead into halftime. The Class 4A No. 6 Knights (3-1, 1-1) rallied with three straight scores in the second half to tie the game before Leo scored with 3:29 left.
East Noble had a chance to score and tie with less than 20 seconds left, but Zander Brazel’s pass fell incomplete on fourth down, giving the Lions the victory.
The Knights outgained the Lions 407-381 and rushed for 301 yards. All 381 yards for Leo were on the ground.
Kainon Carico ran for 214 yards and two touchdowns on 32 carries. Brazel finished 9-for-17 with 106 yards, a touchdown and an interception. Ethan Nickles had 71 rushing yards on 13 carries and two scores.
Leo had two rushers surpass 100 yards. Kaeden Miller broke off a few big runs and totaled 155 yards on seven carries and one touchdown. Mason Sheron had 14 rushes for 115 yards and two scores.
The slow start was uncharacteristic of the Knights, who jumped all over their first three opponents this season. However, it was Leo that pushed around East Noble for the first 24 minutes.
“I think there’s come complacency that comes with success,” East Noble head coach Luke Amstutz said. “We’re used to having a Week 1 and Week 2 battle. We haven’t been tested yet. It took a second. They hit us in the mouth.”
Leo scored less than two minutes into the game. After an 80-yard run by Miller, quarterback Jackson Barbour snuck it in from the 1-yard line for the score. A good two-point conversion made it 8-0.
After a three-and-out by the Knights, the Lions ran 12 plays, chewed up over five minutes off the clock and score with a 7-yard run from Ethan Crawford. Another two-point conversion made it 16-0 Lions.
The Knights answered on their next drive with big, chunk runs from Carico. He finished the drive off with a touchdown run from the 20, which made it 16-6.
A punt from the Lions pinned the Knights at their own 1-yard line. East Noble was able to get out to the 23 before a fumble occurred and the Lions recovered. Four plays later, the Sheron scored from the six to increase the lead to 24-6.
East Noble answered by going primarily through the air on their next drive. Brazel connected with Nick Munson and Rowan Zolman on a few bubble screens before the quarterback called his own number from the two and bulldozed his way into the end zone with 53.4 left in the first half.
On the next offensive play, Sheron took the hand off and weaved his way through the East Noble defense for a 58-yard touchdown and the 32-12 lead after another successful two-point conversion.
That score turned out to be the difference, as well as all the two-point conversions the Lions converted.
The lead almost turned into a four-score advantage right before halftime. Brazel was picked off by Rylen Crawford, and he took it inside the five but was taken down as time expired.
Out of the locker room, the Knights took the ball, turned up the physicality and drove right down the field with more doses of Carico. He added another touchdown from the eight to cut lead lead to 13 midway through the third and give East Noble life.
“I’m proud of the physicality we played with,” Amstutz said.
The Knights forced the Lions to punt for the second time and on the second play of the fourth quarter, Nickles took the toss and slipped inside the pylon for the touchdown to make it 32-25 with 11:13 left.
“We got to have a little more sense of urgency. We’ve had too much success. Sometimes getting a little wake-up call is good for you. We got ours right now,” Amstutz said.
Leo fumbled at midfield on its next drive, and Zolman recovered giving the Knights the ball with plenty of time to tie the game. Nickles found a hole up the middle and scored from the 29, and an extra point by Nick Klein tied the game.
Leo took its time on the ensuing drive and were able to move the ball. It was faced with a 4th-and-8 at the East Noble 35. It lined up in shotgun for the first time all night but still kept in the ground. Carson Hoeppner scampered 10 yards for first down. Miller finished the job a few plays later with a 15-yard touchdown for what turned out to be the game-winner.
The Knights drove to the Leo 10 but were stopped on four straight plays.
Amstutz was proud of the effort his guys showed and has no doubt if they face the Lions again in the sectional, it’ll be a different story.
“Nobody runs the ball on Leo like that, and we just did it,” Amstutz said. “And we’re going to do it again in November.”
