ALBION — Both teams that played better on the defensive end, came away victorious. The West Noble girls stifled Central Noble 49-32 while the Cougar boys pulled away late in the first half and held steady for a 56-47 win over the Charger boys.
West Noble girls 49, Central Noble 32
The Chargers (8-2, 4-0 NECC) were led by Lillian Mast’s 20 points. Mackensy Mabie finished with 13, and Taytlynn Forrer ended up with 12. Bridgette Gray led the Cougars (6-2, 1-2) with 12, and Lydia Andrew chipped in eight.
It was West Noble’s first win over Central Noble since the Northeast Corner Conference Tournament consolation game on Jan. 15, 2015.
“It’s nice to get back on the right side of the board for us,” West Noble coach Jeff Burns said.
Gray scored seven of Central Noble’s first nine points, but it was the Chargers that were up 12-9 after the first quarter with six points from Mast and four from Forrer.
The West Noble defensive intensity turned up a notch in the second quarter, and the Cougars’ lone field goal was a three-pointer by Gray early in the period.
“I thought we were solid. There’s always room for improvement, and I know the kids think I harp on them all the time and that I’m trying to get it to be perfect,” Burns said. “We’re a very solid team, and we have the ability to be a great team. We keep trying to preach that to them. It’s just a matter of them believing in themselves enough.”
The Chargers extended their lead to double digits by the end of the half with more scoring from Forrer and Mast. Both had a three-point play during the middle of the quarter.
West Noble pushed the lead even further in the third quarter with a quick 6-0 run, which included four free throws from Mabie.
Central Noble’s first made field goal after the Gray three in the second quarter came at the 4:28 mark in the third with a basket from Andrews.
The Chargers responded with seven in a row, including a three from Mabie and a basket from Forrer to make a 21-point game, which was West Noble’s largest lead.
The Cougars got it to within 13 early in the fourth quarter, but Mabie put away the game with six more points in the period.
Central Noble boys 56, West Noble 47
The Cougar boys (4-1, 3-1 NECC) jumped out to a 12-0 lead in the first four minutes, and the Chargers (2-3, 0-2) did respond in the second quarter to cut it down to four.
Sawyer Yoder led the way with 18 points, Connor Essegian had 11 and Ryan Schroeder added 10. Outside of those three, the rest of the Cougar lineup played well Friday night.
“I thought Conner Lemmon played his best game. He probably did the best job on Miller. Jackson Andrews did a good job all night long, both defensively and offensively,” Central Noble coach John Bodey said. “Ryan Schroeder is just steady every game. Aidan (Dreibelbis) came in a hit a shot for us. I thought he was pretty decent for us. I don’t know the turnover situation, but I wasn’t happy with that for the whole group. I think we made some unforced errors. That hurt us.”
Central Noble played with more toughness and physicality against West Noble, which is an improvement from the Westview game.
“There was a lot of improvement in the effort and a little bit better with the physicality. Still got some room to go,” Bodey said. “It was improvement. (Friday), just putting the game away. You’re up by 10 or 12, take this thing to 15 in the fourth quarter. We probably missed three lay-ups in the fourth quarter, couple of turnovers that we didn’t to have, so we have to learn how to close out now.”
West Noble’s Brockton led his team with 15 points. Adam Nelson dropped in 10, and Austin Cripe was held to nine.
“You take away the start and it’s a different game. That’s what we talked about and being ready to play. We told them that we’ve read all the articles, all the comments and everything. (Central Noble) is going to be motivated and ready to play. Bodey has been challenging them it sounds like and from what I saw they answered the call pretty well (Friday). We tried to tell them,” West Noble coach Ethan Marsh said. “Telling them and them seeing it and experiencing it is a little different.”
Cripe scored the first two points for West Noble at the 3:39 mark in the first quarter with a pair of free throws. He also hit a three at the buzzer to make a 17-7 game after one. Cripe scored his only other field goal after a steal in the fourth quarter. Yoder guarded him for most of the night.
“I thought Sawyer did a nice job. The plan was to stay attached to him and not let him get open looks. I thought Sawyer was there on the catch most of the time, and Sawyer is athletic enough to keep him in front of him.”
“The biggest challenge they give everybody is their length. They’re all so long,” Marsh said. “Sawyer, Connor, Logan (Gard), they’re all just so long, but even the guys that are smaller still have some length. Honestly, I think we’re going to be similar. We’re just young. That length is hard to play against.”
The Chargers cut it two four with 3:42 left in the second quarter and a pair of free throws from Zach Beers, which was the end of a 9-0 run that Nelson and Miller also contributed to.
Central Noble closed out the half with an 11-4 spurt, including a pair of three-point plays from Yoder, one from outside and one the hard way.
After the Chargers cut the lead to eight early in the third quarter, it was difficult for them to get any closer than that the rest of the way.
Central Noble answered almost every West Noble score with one, and the Cougars did most of their damage inside near the rim, including back-to-back scores from Lemmon late in the third.
Central Noble plays DeKalb today at 4:15 p.m. in the Champions of Character Classic at Grace College, and West Noble travels to Bethany Christian later tonight.
