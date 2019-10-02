Boys Soccer EN loses to Carroll
HUNTERTOWN — East Noble lost to Carroll 6-1 on Wednesday night. The Knights fell to 10-4-2.
Volleyball
Cougars top Warriors
EMMA — Central Noble defeated Westview in four sets in a Northeast Corner Conference match on Tuesday. The scores were 25-21, 25-22, 22-25, 29-27.
Sam Brumbaugh had 21 digs and six kills for the Cougars (18-3, 7-1 NECC), and Jenica Berkes had 23 assists and three aces. Bridgette Gray had seven kills and two blocks. Katelyn Ayres also had two blocks.
Payton May had 26 digs and 19 kills for the Warriors (9-15, 3-5). Gloria Miller had 24 kills, 21 digs, three blocks and two aces. Hallie Mast had 20 assists and two aces, and Allie Springer added 16 digs.
CN won the junior varsity match 25-11, 24-25, 15-4. Henacie Ott had six kills and Casey Hunter had five aces for the Cougars. Megan Kauffman had six digs, two aces and two assists for Westview.
College Volleyball Trine outlasts Alma
ANGOLA — Trine University’s women’s volleyball team outlasted Alma in five sets in a Michigan Intercollegiate Athletic Association match at Hershey Hall Wednesday night. The scores were 18-25, 25-18, 25-21, 22-25, 15-11.
Madison Munger and East Noble graduate Sarah Toles each had 22 kills for the Thunder (12-6, 3-0 MIAA). Munger also had 14 digs while Toles had three block assists.
Jacqueline Baughman had 59 assists, seven digs, five kills and four block assists for Trine. Lindsey DeCamp had 28 digs.
The Scots are 10-6, 1-1.
