SYRACUSE — The chill in the air Friday night? It must be about the temperature of the blood in Lakeland senior Madison Keil’s veins when it comes to clutch time.
Keil nailed a three-pointer with under 5 seconds to play in the fourth quarter to lift Lakeland to a 49-47 victory over West Noble Friday in a Class 3A Wawasee Girls Basketball Sectional semifinal.
Lakeland (19-7) avenged a 51-47 regular season loss to the Chargers (16-6) on Jan. 8. The Lakers will now face NorthWood (3-13), who defeated Tippecanoe Valley 62-61 in overtime in the other semifinal Friday.
Lakeland was led by senior Bailey Hartsough’s 19 points and eight rebounds. Sophomore Peyton Hartsough added 13 points. Keil finished with 8 and sophomore Alivia Rasler added 7.
West Noble got 15 points and 8 rebounds from senior Lillian Mast. Senior Nichelle Phares chipped in with 12 points. Junior Jazmyn Smith added 9.
The semifinal was a see-saw affair with the lead changing hands five times in the final 1:49 of the contest.
A Rasler free throw with 1:49 to play gave Lakeland a 44-43 lead.
After a pair of missed free throws from the Lakers, Smith rebounded and put back her own miss to give her team the lead, 45-44, with exactly 1 minute showing on the game clock.
Peyton Hartsough countered with an improbable layup surrounded by taller Charger players to give the lead back to Lakeland, 46-45, with :38 remaining.
Mast was fouled on the Chargers’ next possession and she made both free throws with 16.2 seconds to play. Mast’s final charity toss gave West Noble the advantage, 47-46.
Lakeland worked the ball to Bailey Hartsough, but her runner from the right side rolled in and then out. The scrum for the rebound ended up with a jump ball, which gave the Lakers one more chance with 6.1 seconds remaining.
Keil got the ball on the right wing and stroked a deep three-pointer. West Noble was unable to get a shot off, and the contest was over.
For the game, Lakeland converted on 16-of-36 field goals for 44.4%. The Lakers went 6-for-15 on three-pointers for 42.9%.
West Noble shot 39.1% from the floor on 18-of-46 shooting. The Chargers missed their lone attempt from beyond the arc.
The Chargers dominated the glass, 29-23. Both teams had 18 turnovers, and each made 11 free throws.
Bailey Hartsough had seven points in the opening stanza as Lakeland held an 11-10 advantage after one. Mast countered with five points in the second quarter as West Noble led 20-18 at the half.
Lakeland scored the first seven points of the third period to take a 25-20 lead with 5:43 left in the quarter.
West Noble’s Phares scored eight points in the final 3:47 to help her team take a 34-33 lead into the final period.
Phares and senior Angela Caldwell scored back-to-back baskets to open the fourth, giving West Noble a 38-33 advantage.
But the Lakers went on an 8-0 run, led by two three-pointers from Peyton Hartsough to take the lead back, 41-38, with 4:56 to go in regulation.
West Noble got a free throw from Smith and a bucket from Mast to tie the game to 43 with 2:22 to play, sitting up the game’s final drama-filled sequence.
