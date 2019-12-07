LIGONIER — The Chargers inched closer and closer but could never fully complete the comeback against Wawasee on Saturday night.
The Warriors (2-2) jumped out to a 17-3 lead late in the first quarter and held on for a 53-44 win over West Noble.
“Our problems are we are still learning what it takes to be successful. We talked about Thursday’s practice and Friday’s practice and this morning’s shootaround and how that affected (Saturday’s) outcome, not just what happened in tonight in those 32 minutes,” West Noble coach Ethan Marsh said.
Marsh added that the mindset of his players in those practices leading up to the game played a large part in their slow start to Saturday’s game. Also, the pace that Wawasee started the game with was something they haven’t seen before from a Jon Everingham-coached team.
Andrew Miller came off the bench for the Warriors and provided a huge boost, scoring 10 of his team’s points in the first quarter.
Joel Mast hit a three for the Chargers (1-2) with 6:00 left, then they went scoreless for almost four minutes while Wawasee pushed its lead to double digits. The Warriors led 19-8 after the first eight minutes.
To start the second quarter, West Noble switched up defenses to a 1-3-1 zone.
“That at least slowed the game down to where we wanted to play and be comfortable,” Marsh said.
What also helped was that the next 12 points from the Chargers came from beyond the arc. Austin Cripe and Brockton Miller went back and forth on who would hit the next one. Miller’s second three-pointer cut the lead to five, 25-20, with 4:10 left in the half.
West Noble kept getting closer to tying the game or taking the lead but couldn’t quite get there.
Braden Brewster cut the deficit to two on the first made basket of the third quarter, but Andrew Miller was left wide open for a three to extend the lead.
A five-point spurt by the Warriors in the middle of the quarter, which included a couple of baskets by Ethan Hardy, had the potential of putting the game out of reach. But a steal and score from Josh Gross and a three at the buzzer by Mast put the Wawasee lead at three, 38-35.
Gross made his presence felt on both ends of the floor late in Saturday’s contest. He scored back-to-back buckets for West Noble midway through the fourth to keep it a two-point game. Gross ended up with seven points, seven rebounds, three assists and two steals.
A drive from Andrew Miller increased the lead back to four. He finished with 26 points.
In the final minute, the Warriors were 5-of-6 from the free-throw line, and the Chargers struggled to find the bottom of the net.
Brockton Miller led West Noble with 11 points. Cripe and Brewster each had eight.
The Chargers travel to Concord on Wednesday.
