KENDALLVILLE — Hunter Kline grew as a basketball player at East Noble to where made the All-Northeast 8 Conference First Team this season as a senior. He will look to continue that upward trajectory in the junior college ranks the next two years.
Kline signed with Marian University’s Ancilla College on Friday afternoon.
“It’s a small school, pretty close to home,” Kline said. “I enjoyed all the people I met there. It felt like a hometown.
“I think I’ll fit in pretty well there. The players and coaches were easy to talk to.”
Kline had 15.5 points and 5.5 rebounds per game this past season for the Knights. He made himself a versatile offensive player.
“It was all Hunter. He put in the time and the hard work,” EN boys basketball coach Brandon Durnell said. “We’re super proud of him. He proved everybody wrong. He had an incredible season.
“Hunter can score on all three levels (inside, mid-range and from three-point range). He’s a tough guard. He’s hard to defend. That should benefit him at the next level.”
Marian’s Ancilla went 11-12 in Jeremy Herring’s first season as coach this winter, including 4-8 in conference play. A large majority of the team was freshmen. There were only two sophomores who will move on from the two-year school, and they were both in Herring’s rotation.
Kline knows he has to continue to grow.
“I have to stay in the gym working on my shot and getting stronger,” he said. “Over the summer, I have to improve a lot.”
Kline will study business management at the school formerly known as just Ancilla College. Marian University and Ancilla College joined forces and the name of the school in Donaldson, which is west of Plymouth, was changed on July 1, 2021 to Marian University’s Ancilla College.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.