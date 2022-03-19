ELKHART — The road to glory is rarely a downhill slip-and-slide.
It’s more often an uphill slog through the muck and mire, a path of most resistance that tests a team mentally and physically.
The Central Noble boys basketball team had one of those slogs at Saturday’s Class 2A Elkhart Semi-State vs. Carroll (Flora).
But the Cougars proved too tough a nut to crack. The potential for the ultimate basketball glory awaits.
Central Noble knocked off Carroll, 54-48, to advance to next Saturday’s Class 2A State Championship Game in Indianapolis.
“It’s unbelievable,” Central Noble junior Conner Lemmon said.
“I’m proud of these guys,” Central Noble coach John Bodey said. “I’m a lucky guy. I’m a very lucky guy.”
Central Noble (28-2) was led by senior Connor Essegian’s game-high 25 points and 10 rebounds. Lemmon scored 11. Seniors Ryan Schroeder and Logan Gard each added eight in the victory.
Gard added eight rebounds and five blocked shots.
Essegian had nine points in the first quarter, two in the second, three in the third and 11 in the deciding fourth quarter.
Carroll (24-2) was led by junior Jake Skinner’s 15 points. Sophomore Chris Huerta added 11. Junior Owen Duff scored 10.
Saturday’s contest pitted two teams with Cougars for their nicknames. But they both played like pitbulls.
Points were hard to come by for both squads.
Central Noble never trailed in the contest, but Carroll scored consecutive buckets to draw within 34-32 with 5:57 left in the game.
Lemmon then calmly hit a pair of free throws at the 5:46 mark. Then following a Carroll free throw, Essegian scored to make it 38-32.
Huerta added a bucket for Carroll, but senior Ryan Schroeder knocked down a three-pointer in to make it 41-34 with 4:48 to play.
Carroll did not get any closer than 4 the rest of the way.
Gard had a dunk and two free throws in the final minute. Essegian made all four of his free throws in the stretch, and Lemmon was good on 1-of-2 charity tosses to put the game away.
Carroll game into the game averaging more than 61 ppg this season, but only had 26 at the end of three quarters. Central Noble didn’t fare much better, only scoring 29 points through three stanzas.
The second half saw Central Noble commit an uncharacteristic 13 turnovers. It also saw Central Noble give up two offensive rebounds when Carroll was shooting free throws in the final period.
Style points don’t matter when you’re booking hotel reservations for Indianapolis.
“It wasn’t pretty,” Bodey said. “It was tough going on both sides of the ball. We didn’t take care of the ball. We were making some bad decisions.”
But Central Noble’s defense was up to the task. Most of the giveaways Central Noble had led to empty trips for Carroll as Carroll couldn’t find any easy buckets. Carroll shot 31.8% from the floor in the first half. The Cougars from Albion shot 34.6% in the first half.
Central Noble led 22-16 at halftime.
Both teams upped their offensive games in the second half, with the winners shooting at a 62.5% clip. Carroll made good on 13 of its 26 shots in the second half.
Stopping Essegian was the top priority for Carroll, according to coach Bodie Bender.
“We knew he was going to score,” Bender said of the Wisconsin-bound Essegian who became the 10th all-time leading scorer in state history Saturday.
Bender said he knew would only have a chance if Essegian didn’t score 40 or 50.
The rest of Central Noble was 6-for-7 from the field in the second half, keyed by Gard’s 3-for-3 effort. Schroeder also knocked down both of his field goal attempts.
In the final period, Central Noble went 7-for-9 as a team from the field. Carroll was 9-for-13 from the field in the fourth quarter.
Making shots from the field or the free throw line with the game on the line? Just another day at the office for Lemmon.
“I didn’t really get nervous,” Lemmon said. “I have faith in God. My teammates have faith in me. I have faith in myself. It’s what I’ve always done. I’ve put in the hours.”
Essegian said the rough play at both ends of the floor didn’t bother him.
“They were a really physical team,” Essegian said. “We were just mentally locked in. From the start, we were ready to go.”
Central Noble took a quick 2-0 lead to open the semi-state. After Carroll tied it up, Essegian knocked down a two-points and then a three top pushed the lead to 7-2 early on.
Central Noble led 11-8 at the first top, with Essegian accounting for nine points and seven rebounds in the opening eight minutes.
Lemmon knocked down a pair of three-pointers in the first half to help give Central Noble a 22-16 lead midway.
It will be the first trip to the state finals for the Central Noble boys. The Cougars last appeared in a semi-state in 2001, losing in that contest to Oak Hill, 70-63.
The Central Noble girls basketball team won a Class 2A state title in 2018, and made semi-state appearances in 2017 and 2019.
