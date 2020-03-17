LAGRANGE – Ryan O’Shea comes from a long line of successful high school football coaches in Indiana.
He hopes to make his mark with Lakeland after he was announced as the head football coach by the school board on Monday night.
“I’m extremely excited. This is an excellent opportunity. I think Lakeland is hungry to win football games. I would only take this job if I felt like they were going to invest in me, and I really feel like they are,” O’Shea said.
O’Shea, 30, graduated from Attica High School in 2008 and Ball State University in 2012. He played two years of college football at Valparaiso University.
His father, Kevin O’Shea, has a head coaching record of 232-87, which is 10th on the list of most wins by a current head coach in the state. He is currently the head coach at North Central High School in Indianapolis. He also coached at Lafayette Central Catholic, where he won five Class 1A state championships from 2009-15.
His grandfather, Frank, is in the Indiana High School Football Hall of Fame for coaching. His uncle, Tim, was the defensive coordinator at Lafayette Central Catholic and is a two-time assistant of the year.
Kevin O’Shea drove up from Indianapolis on Monday to be in attendance at the school board meeting.
“That’s how much it means to us as O’Sheas. We are invested in high school football,” O’Shea said.
O’Shea has been an assistant coach, serving various roles at five different high schools, including LCC with his father, since 2010. For him to take his first head coaching job, it was going to take a special place for O’Shea to commit.
“It’s just a matter of fit. Driving to LaGrange for the first time going to the interview, it felt like I belonged. Everybody that I’ve talked to and been in contact with has been wonderful to work with up to this point. Again, I just felt like they’re going to have my back no matter what,” O’Shea said.
He said he’s seen the spectrum of great cultures to bad ones, and he thinks he’s learned quite a bit from his family on how to have a championship culture.
“The biggest thing is how to run a championship program, and how to have the culture that it takes to win championships,” O’Shea said.
How does that start?
“It’s going to start with relationships. It’s going to be building those relationships with those kids and letting them know that we’re here for them and we care about them,” O’Shea said.
“Anytime you can bring someone in that has state championship experience, you’re adding to your department’s overall culture and standards. Over his time as a coach, Ryan has been a part of several great programs that have winning traditions. He knows what it takes to get a program in alignment with that level of success, and I believe he will do that here at Lakeland.” Lakeland athletic director Roman Smith said in a statement.
O’Shea is taking over a Lakeland program that is searching for its first sectional title. He met with his team for the first time on Tuesday with a call-out meeting.
