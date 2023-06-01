Battle-tested East Noble and Westview baseball teams will be headed to South Bend to play for regional championships on Saturday.
The Knights (12-16) put it all together at NorthWood’s new Field of Dreams Complex last week through Memorial Day to surprise many in winning a Class 3A sectional title, the program’s first sectional championship since 1995. They will try to keep playing Cinderella against a traditionally strong Heritage team (18-7) at 3 p.m. at the South Bend Clay Regional.
First, the Warriors (18-8) will play Bishop Luers (22-8) in a 2A regional contest at 11 a.m.
Both games will be played at Jim Reinebold Field, 52900 Lily Rd. It is just north of the Indiana Toll Road and a mile southwest of South Bend Clay High School.
East Noble will take on the Allen County Athletic Conference champion Patriots, who won their first sectional title since 2015 and is coached by veteran skipper Dean Lehrman. Lehrman has won at least one sectional title in five different decades.
Heritage is led by junior Noah Redmon. He is batting around .375 with three home runs and 26 runs batted in. He is also 6-0 pitching with a 0.73 earned run average. In 47 and two-thirds innings, he allowed 26 hits, struck out 71 and walked 19.
Junior Caleb Abbott is hitting .436 (34-78) with 24 runs scored and 11 stolen bases. Senior Dalton White is hitting .378 with two home runs, 20 RBIs and 19 runs scored.
Senior Morgan Andrews was the winning pitcher with a complete game effort in Heritage’s 6-4 win over Concordia in the 3A Garrett Sectional final. He bounced back big after giving up three runs in the first inning.
Andrews is 5-1 with a 2.25 ERA and also drove in 16 runs. In 46 and two-thirds innings pitched, he allowed 29 hits, struck out 54 and walked 24.
The Knights pitched well, defended well and got timely hits last week.
The big pitching trio for coach Aaron Desmonds’s EN ballclub is juniors Gunner Wiley and Luke Mast and senior Owen Ritchie. Ritchie recently committed to playing baseball at NCAA Division III Manchester University.
Sophomore first baseman Alex Brennan was an All-Northeast 8 Conference Second Team selection. He is hitting .344 with two home runs and 11 RBIs.
Sophomore Cole Strick is hitting .362 with a home run, nine RBIs and 11 runs scored. Classmate Deegan Munk is hitting .351 with 27 hits, 18 runs, 13 stolen bases and seven RBIs.
The Warriors have one of the area’s deepest baseball teams and won their first sectional title since 2014. Coach Jason Rahn had six players make the All-Northeast Corner Conference team: juniors Braden Kauffman, Jayce Brandenberger, Mason Wire and Micah Miller and sophomores Max Engle and Jaxon Engle.
Kauffman and Max Engle are two of the area’s best players. Kauffman, a shortstop, is hitting .411 (37-90) with five home runs, 23 RBIs, 27 runs, 15 stolen bases and nine doubles. Engle is Westview’s pitching ace. He is 8-2 with a 0.85 ERA and a save. In 66 innings pitched, he allowed 45 hits, struck out 96 and walked 23.
Miller is 4-2 with a 3.01 ERA, allowing 22 hits and striking out 52 in 37 innings. He is also hitting .300 with a home run, 22 RBIs, 22 runs and five triples.
Brandenberger is hitting .400 with a .560 on-base percentage. He scored 30 runs, drove in 10 runs and was hit by 12 pitches.
Bishop Luers was one of Fort Wayne’s best teams under coach Jeff Stanski.
The Knights are led by senior middle infielder Nate Heflin (.404, 2 HR, 29 RBIs, 36 hits, 36 runs) and junior pitcher Isaac Zay (5-0, 1.13 ERA, 44 strikeouts and 16 hits allowed in 31 innings; 23 runs scored, 17 RBIs).
Senior third baseman Qwentin Roach is hitting .351 (33-94) with 32 RBIs, 28 runs and 22 stolen bases. Junior Jaden Mays (.381, 29 runs, 13 RBIs) had 25 stolen bases and sophomore Jacob Felger also swiped 22 bases.
Other key pitchers for Bishop Luers are senior Charlie Stanski (5-1, 3.57 ERA, 24 hits allowed in 31 and one-third IP), junior Travis North (4-5, 2.66 ERA, 52 strikeouts, 49 hits allowed and 20 walks in 52 and two-thirds IP) and junior reliever Mason West (3-0, 1.86 ERA, 32 strikeouts and 16 hits allowed in 26 and one-third IP).
