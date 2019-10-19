FORT WAYNE — The East Noble volleyball team took an early out at the North Side sectional Saturday, falling to Carroll in straight sets. The last time the two teams met was the Chargers’ season opener, which Carroll also won in a 3-0 shutout.
“We just wanted to come in with a clear mindset,” East Noble coach Jessica Hull said. “In the regular season, we didn’t play that well against them so we were just looking forward to a clean slate. In the postseason, everyone starts 0-0 and we wanted to play hard against them, and I think that’s exactly what we did.”
The first two sets were a close call. The Knights dropped their first outing 25-20 despite a late 6-point rally, including a kill and block each by Morgan Walz and Abby Haynes, while the Chargers led by as many as seven.
East Noble took an early lead in the second set with the help of kills by Alexis Kirchner and Mia Gabet, and a pair of blocks by Gabet. The team got outscored 14-12 after a 6-0 run, dropping the set 25-21.
The third set was a runaway for the Chargers. Carroll sealed the match with a 25-10 win. Kirchner, Gabet, Jaycee Knafel and Shayla Bowker each scored for the Knights while the Chargers outpaced their opponent 9-2 in the match’s closing minutes.
“We’ve been preaching energy — being excited no matter what,” Hull said. “It doesn’t have to be pretty, it just has to go over, and they’ve bought into that the past couple weeks.”
The Knights finished their 2019 campaign with a 6-25 record. The team will graduate two seniors in Kirchner and Haynes. Kirchner led the team in kills (309), blocks (42), aces (57) and digs (501) through the season.
“We’re going to miss them next year,” Hull said. “They’ve been kind of like our rocks the entire year, getting the team up and hyped at practice, and making sure things are done right.”
