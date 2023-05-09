KENDALLVILLE – East Noble struggled to get into an offensive rhythm Tuesday night at home, and the result was a 10-0 loss to Columbia City on Senior Night.
East Noble fell to 5-12 overall (0-5 Northeast 8 Conference). Columbia City improved to 15-4 (3-2).
The Eagles broke it open with a six-run fourth, including a three-run homer from Brady Schroeder.
Columbia City starter Grayson Bradberry was spinning a gem, meanwhile, striking out eight, giving up just three hits and walking just two.
East Noble coach Aaron Desmonds said too many walks hurt the Knights. East Noble issued 11 free passes on the night.
“These past few games, we’ve been able to play from ahead and play our style of baseball,” Desmonds said. “We just dug ourselves a hole via the walk that we weren’t able to get out of.”
On a bright note, however, the Knights were able to able to execute the rarest of plays in baseball to close out the Eagles in the top of the seventh: The triple play, as East Noble got a liner to short, a runner doubled off second, and a throw to first to complete the feat.
The Knights honored seniors Carver Miller, Owen Ritchie, Cody Biddle, Dale Groff and Tyler Aumsbaugh.
East Noble continues NE8 play on Thursday at New Haven. Columbia City hosts Leo on Thursday.
