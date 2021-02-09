LIGONIER — West Noble has made a habit of playing close games the last two years under head coach Ethan Marsh, and he still hasn’t gotten used to them.
The Chargers (8-8) outlasted NorthWood 54-50 on Tuesday night, and it was the eighth game they played this season that the margin of victory was less than five points.
“It was the same way last year too,” Marsh said. “Last year, we scored the exact same amount of points that we gave up. They like to make it interesting, and they’re taking years off my life and adding gray hairs. But we played our butts off tonight.”
West Noble was led in scoring by Austin Cripe with 23 points. Brockton Miller had eight, Ayden Zavala and Zach Beers each scored six and Julio Macias chipped in five. NorthWood’s Cade Brenner led all scorers with 24, including 12 in the fourth quarter.
The Chargers were firing on all cylinders on offense from the tip on Tuesday. They jumped out to a 12-6 lead after a three-pointer by Nevin Phares and fast-break score from Cripe.
“When we’re hooked up, I really like our chances every night. That’s all you can ask for is to just have a chance,” Marsh said. “We have to work on closing games out. We let that 10-point lead get away, but (NorthWood) puts a lot of pressure on you. That’s a tough NLC team and I’m just happy we finished one.”
The Panthers (9-6) answered with a three from Chaz Yoder and two straight baskets from Jamarr Jackson to cut the lead to two, 16-14, at the end of the first quarter.
In the second quarter, the pace slowed and some shots weren’t falling like were in the first quarter for both teams. A total of 10 points was scored in the second quarter.
Luke Schermerhorn hit a corner three, and Miller had a smooth spin move into the lane for another basket for a 22-18 advantage headed into the break.
Out of the locker room, the tempo of the game returned to a much faster speed. An 8-2 run by West Noble increased the lead to double digits in a hurry. Cripe ended the run with a three from the wing. A pair of scores inside by Beers kept the Chargers ahead by nine before another three by Cripe made it a 10-point game with minute remaining in the third quarter.
“The first quarter and a half against Westview was the best ball movement we had all year,” Marsh said. “I felt like we kind of got back to that today. If we can find that rhythm like you’re talking about, it’s just about being in the right spot and the ball is moving. It’s fun to play that way and I think it’s hard to defend.”
Brenner made multiple tough shots in the second half to keep his team within striking distance. He buried a corner three to cut the lead to five in the early stages of the fourth quarter.
Zavala answered with a three-point play and Cripe floated one in to extend the lead back to 10. Macias assisted on both scores.
The lead slowly dwindled down to just two with three seconds left after a score from Brenner. But a technical foul was called on Ian Raasch for knocking the ball away and not allowing West Noble to inbound the ball. Cripe made both free throws to seal the victory.
West Noble is 2-1 against future sectional opponents, including NorthWood, and a lot of young players are stepping up for Marsh’s squad. He hopes that continues as the postseason nears.
“Just continue to grow. We have to learn from tonight, learn from the fourth quarter. I’m glad they’re happy now, but we’re going to have to watch that back and learn from the fourth quarter,” Marsh said. “March basketball comes down to that all of the time. We have a ton of experience with that. Now, we have to clean up some things.”
The Chargers host Columbia City Saturday.
