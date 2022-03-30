INDIANAPOLIS — Five finalists were announced Wednesday as finalists for Indiana Mr. Basketball.
Central Noble senior Connor Essegian was named as one of the five.
Also listed were Homestead's Fletcher Loyer, Westfield's Braden Smith, Lawrence North's C.J. Gunn and Chesteron's Travis Grayson.
Four of the five finalists are committed to play college basketball in the Big Ten next season. Essegian is signed to Wisconsin, Gunn will play at Indiana and Loyer and Smith are committed to Purdue. Grayson is undecided.
Essegian, a Wisconsin signee, led Central Noble to Class 2A State runner-up finish. The Cougars finished with a 28-3 record, won their third straight NECC Tournament title, a sectional championship, their first regional title since 2001 and the program's first semi-state win.
The senior finished with an average of 26.5 points, 6.4 rebounds and 2.3 assists per game. He finished with 2,526 career points to put him at No. 10 all-time in Indiana history.
He's the school's all-time leading scorer and scored over 600 points for the third season in a row.
Essegian was the KPC Media Group All-Area Prep of the Year last season after he scored 24 points, 6.6 rebounds, 3.7 assists and 2.3 steals per game.
(0) comments
