CHURUBUSCO — Churubusco’s girls basketball team hasn’t beaten Central Noble since 2016. That fact remained after Friday night’s rivalry game against the Cougars, but the Eagles didn’t go down without a fight, falling 47-39 after only trailing by three going into the fourth quarter.
“I couldn’t have asked for more,” Churubusco head coach Kellene Pepple said. “They came out, they competed — they never quit.”
The Eagles held a 7-6 lead by the end of the first quarter, with Brelle Shearer putting up four, and Central Noble spreading its six points between three shooters — Lydia Andrews, Jocelyn Winebrenner and Bridgette Gray.
The teams went back and forth in the second quarter. The score was tied at 13 when the Cougars went on a 9-4 run to make the halftime score 22-17. Casey Hunter put up nine of her 13 points in the second, while the Eagles were led by Audrey Huelsenbeck and Mariah Hosted with four apiece.
Churubusco’s defense was strong in the third quarter, with only one basket scored on the first attempt. Offensive rebounds, however, were the Eagles’ Achilles heel, as the rest of Central Noble’s nine points came from second-chance shots.
The Cougars went up 25-19 to start the third, but Churubusco held the visitors without a field goal for more than four minutes, tying the score at 25 before an offensive rebound by Samantha Brumbaugh ended the drought.
Hosted helped Churubusco to its first lead of the half with a field goal with 1:46 to go in the third, making the score 29-28. Central Noble ended the quarter with a pair of free throws by Gray and a field goal by Hunter to lead 32-29 going into the fourth.
A 3-pointer by Gray extended the Cougars’ lead to six to start the fourth quarter.
Churubusco’s Hosted wasn’t ready to go down without a fight, scoring her first of six fourth-quarter points at the 5:47 mark to bring the Eagles back within four. Hosted and Huelsenbeck combined to score Churubusco’s 10 fourth-quarter points, while the Cougars put up 15 points in the period, led by Gray with five.
Churubusco left nine points on the charity stripe, going 6-for-15 from the line.
“Free throws and offensive rebounds got us. I don’t know if it was the environment, the rivalry, the pressure — they definitely haven’t seen a gym like this,” Pepple said of the packed stands.
Hosted led Churubusco with an impressive performance — 15 points and 16 rebounds. Huelsenbeck added 10, and Shearer and Myah Bear had seven apiece.
“Everyone needs a Mariah,” Pepple said. “She does so much more than what she does on the court. She’s a leader in practice. She’s a leader on and off the court. She brings so much to this team. She’s a great athlete and I’m proud of her. I’m proud of all the girls. We competed and got better tonight, and that helps us going into sectionals.”
Hunter’s 13 points paced the Cougars, Gray added 10 and Brumbaugh had eight.
The win improves Central Noble to 13-8 and Churubusco falls to 6-15.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.