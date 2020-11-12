LAGRANGE — Lakeland senior Keirstin Roose signed her national letter of intent Wednesday to play softball at Coastal Carolina University.
“I think it’s confirmation of a great future that I have because of everyone here in the photo that supported me. It’s pretty cool to see it all come together like this,” Roose said.
From the education to playing collegiate softball to the weather, it was pretty hard for Roose to pass up the chance to play for Coastal Carolina.
“It was a great fit for me with academics and athletics, and overall, it’s a beautiful campus. And it’s South Carolina. You can’t beat that,” Roose said.
She plans on studying exercise science while playing for the Chanticleers.
“I will either use that after four years to coach or I will continue my education and go for physical therapy. It’s for me to decide after those four years, but the exercise science path leads into both of those. I love both of them equally so it will be hard to choose,” Roose said.
Roose is hopeful there will be a 2021 softball season after the 2020 season was canceled. In her first two seasons with the Lakers, she was a .592 hitter with 87 hits, 71 runs batted, 65 runs scored, 25 doubles and 11 home runs. And only three strikeouts.
“It’s been a bit crazy, but it’s also been super fun,” Roose said. “I love having this sense of normalcy with softball. It’s not as stressful as travel ball, and I get to play with all of my friends here at school so it’s nice.”
