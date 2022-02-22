LIGONIER — The Chargers got contributions from everyone who stepped on the floor in their 53-34 rout of Goshen on Tuesday.
West Noble (13-8) has now won four in a row and head coach Ethan Marsh was not just happy, but “very happy” with the performance against the RedHawks (13-8).
“We've been playing well lately. Last week was really good for us, but to play that well against the caliber of Goshen, we're really, really happy about it,” Marsh said.
Austin Cripe led the Chargers with 18 points, Bradyn Barth had 14, Ayden Zavala nine and Nevin Phares.
Goshen was led by Gage Worthman, who had 13 points and Deecon Hill with eight. The RedHawks' leading scorer Drew Hogan was held to just two points, which came from the free-throw line late in the fourth quarter.
It was the defense of Zavala and Phares that led to Hogan's rough night.
“Just absolutely dogging him. Nevin Phares got in the mix a little bit too, but those two guys, the way they guarded that's one heck of an effort against a really, really good player,” Marsh said.
The two teams traded runs in the first quarter, but it was Cripe's nine straight points for West Noble that had them ahead after the first quarter, 17-12.
The lead quickly grew to 10 after an elbow jumper from Cripe and a tough basket inside from Barth.
The RedHawks sliced the lead in half before the Chargers went on a 9-2 run to end the first half, which included a three from Phares and four points from Barth.
The Chargers have recently had players like Barth and Phares take more of the scoring duties off the shoulders of Cripe, and it's made them a more well-rounded and a more dangerous team.
“The balance is what we've been searching for a long time now. We've talked about the things that great players don't all play the same way. 'You guys all can't go out there and do what Austin does. You guys need to do what you do and do it really well.' That's what we're kind of getting to now. Guys are just playing basketball and making the plays in front of them,” Marsh said.
Still, Cripe's ability to make plays helps loosen up the defense and create more opportunities for others.
“When he gets off to a start like that and when we have other guys, and I can't believe I'm saying this, it's like pick your poison a little bit. You guys have to slide over and help or they're going to go score,” Marsh said.
Barth took over in the third quarter, scoring eight points during the period and helping the Chargers nearly double their lead before the fourth quarter.
Cripe hit a corner three, then Derek Slone also drilled one from the corner to finish the third on a 10-0 run and put West Noble up 50-27.
The Chargers only scored three points in the third quarter, but the damage was already done.
West Noble finishes the regular season at home against Garrett on Friday night.
