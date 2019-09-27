OSSIAN — Sloppy weather conditions forced a delayed start to Friday night’s football game between East Noble and Norwell. After the delay of one hour and five minutes, sloppy play ensued.
Class 4A No. 5 East Noble (6-0, 4-0 Northeast 8) was able to overcome two first-half turnovers to defeat Norwell 35-0. It’s EN’s first shutout since it blanked Columbia City 42-0 on the road on Sept. 29, 2017.
“Both teams have to deal with it, so it is what it is,” East Noble coach Luke Amstutz said on the delay. “It’s never easy to come down here. It’s a long drive with weird weather, a wet night. We made mistakes that will really hurt us in some games. I didn’t hurt us too bad tonight.”
Amstutz said he wasn’t happy with some of mental mistakes his team made on Friday night. Unnecessary roughness and an unsportsmanlike penalties were both called on East Noble in the first half.
East Noble turned the ball over twice in the first half, but responded right out of the halftime break with two consecutive touchdown drives.
On the first, East Noble had good field position set up by a long return to midfield by Ethan Nickles. The offense converted on a fourth-and-1, then overcame a holding penalty when Bailey Parker hit Gage Ernsberger for a 36-yard gain, which put East Noble in the red zone. Parker found Ernsberger again a few plays later near the right sideline, then Ernsberger avoided two Norwell (3-3, 1-3) defenders and walked into the end zone.
On the next East Noble possession, it had good field position again after Norwell’s attempt at a fake punt failed. Parker connected with Brett Christian on fourth and goal from the 2-yard line to give their team a four-score lead late in the third quarter.
“He’s doing the right thing. Forget about it and play the next play,” Amstutz said on how Parker responded in the second half after throwing two interceptions in the first half. “We threw the ball a lot tonight in windy, wet conditions and were successful a lot.”
Norwell’s best chance to score all night came after Max Ringger ran 57 yards to set up his team at the 1-yard line. Two plays later, the ball hit the turf and was recovered by East Noble in the end zone.
Parker found Christian over the middle once again for another touchdown with four minutes left in the game.
“In the big moments when he’s had to make big plays, he’s been doing it,” Amstutz said on Parker. “I’m proud of the way he’s playing, so forget that stuff and play the next play.”
On their first drive of the night, the Knights of Kendallville drove 72 yards in just over three minutes of game time. They finished on a 1-yard touchdown run by Justin Marcellus.
Norwell moved the ball well on its next drive and were in the red zone. Eli Riley threw a pass to his right and was picked off by Nathaniel Summers, who returned it to the East Noble 22-yard line.
East Noble quickly drove into Norwell territory with four plays that gained 10 or more yards. On fourth and 14, Parker threw into the end zone with two receivers in the area, but the pass was intercepted by Norwell’s Luke Graft.
Three plays later, Parker got revenge by picking off Riley’s pass. He returned it to the 8-yard line, setting up a short field for East Noble.
“I just think they’re getting better at understanding the system and understanding their reads,” Amstutz said on his defense’s improvement over the course of the season. “We knew it was going to happen with young guys that haven’t played a lot of varsity football like Cole Schupbach and Rowan Zolman. There’s some leadership. The seniors are doing a great job.”
After a short loss, Marcellus scored on the next play with his second touchdown of the game with an 11-yard run.
Norwell turned it over on downs on its next drive, then on its next possession, Parker stepped in front of another Riley pass for his second interception of the game. But Parker was picked off again deep in Norwell territory with two minutes left in the first half.
East Noble travels to Columbia City next Friday.
