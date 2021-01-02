LAGRANGE — Both the West Noble and Lakeland girls basketball teams showed just how good they can be at the Lakers’ holiday shootout on Saturday.
Both teams earned two victories over Concord and Tippecanoe Valley, and both extended their own respective winning streaks.
The Chargers (12-2) improved their winning streak to seven after they defeated the Vikings 61-34 then beat the Minutemen 75-50. The Lakers pushed their streak to 10 after they first beat Concord 58-24 then defeated Tippecanoe 54-42.
West Noble and Lakeland both have important Northeast Corner Conference games this week before the conference tournament the following week. Both play Angola earlier in the week then face each other on Friday in Ligonier, and each team has a zero in the loss column of their NECC record. The Chargers stand at 6-0 while the Lakers are 5-0.
West Noble 75, Concord 50
In the Chargers’ second game of the day, they used a big third quarter to pull away from the Minutemen to secure the victory. However, in the mind of West Noble head coach Jeff Burns, 50 points is too many to give up.
“We gave up 50 points to Concord, and I think our average is under 30. So there’s some work to be done,” Jeff Burns said.
The Chargers allowed 29.7 points per game coming into Saturday’s pair of contests.
“In our zone, we’re too spread out. We got exposed in the middle consistently (Saturday). In our three-quarter court trap, our rotations were slow,” Burns said. “We were slow out on the wing from the post spot. We were slow from the opposite guard to the middle. It’s just understanding that they need to tighten them down, read the offense that’s coming at them, understand where to rotate, stop cheating so much and just get back to some fundamentals.”
Burns said the defense has been lackadaisical because of the amount of blowouts his team has been a part of recently. It sounds like a good problem have for Burns and the Chargers.
West Noble led 37-29 at the halftime break and opened the third period with a 10-0 run, including back-to-back three-pointers from Mackensy Mabie, who finished with 26 points in the win. Lillian Mast ended up with 22.
The Chargers pushed their lead to 20 points on a bucket by Erin Shoemaker to start the fourth quarter, then Jazmyn Smith put on the finishing touches with two straight plays where she stole the ball near midcourt and took it in for easy lay-ups. Both scores were apart of a 13-0 run in the early stages of the final stanza.
Mabie and Mast also had multiple times where a steal led to an easy score. The second steal-and-score Mabie had made it 21-11 in the second quarter.
The Minutemen scored five straight to cut it to five, then the Chargers had to work to push the lead back to double digits.
Nichelle Phares had 12 points, and Smith finished with six.
Lakeland 54, Tippecanoe Valley 42
The Lakers had to grind out a 12-point win over the Vikings in the final game of the shootout.
“I’m proud of them. So proud of them,” Lakeland coach Dale Gearheart said. “How they compete is what I’m proud of. In that game, when (Tippecanoe Valley) was making runs and coming back, give them credit for doing that, and we were able to fight through those.”
Lakeland made the game easy with its passes against the Vikings’ zone and trap defenses. Faith Riehl led all scorers with 22 points, Bailey Hartsough had nine and Peyton Hartsough ended with seven.
While the Tippecanoe Valley defense made the Lakers work on offense, Lakeland’s defense did an even better job making it difficult for the Vikings to get open looks, especially in the second half.
“Our defense has been pretty solid. We tried something different with the 1-2-2 and didn’t really work. They did a really good job against it, so we went back to our man. Our man defense is our best defense,” Gearheart said.
The Vikings opened the game with a 12-4 lead midway through the first quarter, then Riehl buried two of her three shots from distance in the period to cut the lead to two.
A three by Peyton Hartsough gave Lakeland its first lead of the game, 16-14, with 4:20 left in the second quarter. Alivia Rasler also found the bottom of the net on a three later in the quarter to make it 23-18.
The Lakers’ defense really put the clamps down in the third quarter, allowing just two made field goals by the Vikings for the period.
Tippecanoe took a brief 24-23 lead a couple of minutes into the second half, then Lakeland retook the lead and extended it to eight with a 9-0 run, including a three from Madison Keil, two scores from Riehl and steal-and-score from Hartsough.
Lakeland scored two more times off steals to end the quarter. A steal by Kendall Moore lead to another made bucket by Riehl, then Bailey Hartsough tipped a long pass by the Vikings to herself and took it in for a lay-up.
Tippecanoe Valley cut into the Lakeland lead while Hartsough was on the bench and cut the margin down to three twice in the final stanza, but the Vikings’ final field goal came with over three minutes left.
Riehl scored five straight for the Lakers to push the lead back up to eight before her teammates did the rest from the free-throw line.
West Noble 61, Tippecanoe Valley 34
In the Chargers’ first contest of the day, they doubled up the Vikings, 18-9, by the end of the first quarter and never looked back.
Mabie finished with 23 points, Smith added 11 and Phares nine.
Lakeland 58, Concord 24
In the first game of the day, the Lakers handled their business against the Minutemen.
Bailey Hartsough led Lakeland with 24 points, Riehl had nine and Keil ended up with six.
