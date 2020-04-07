LAGRANGE — The opportunity “jumped out” to Roman Smith, and he knew he had to take it.
Smith is leaving his position as Lakeland athletic director to become the assistant athletic director at Warsaw.
“I thought it was an opportunity to take that next step in my career at a bigger school, learn under a really good athletic director in Matt Binkerd, come alongside him, support him and the coaches and bring what I’ve done at Lakeland, as far as building that culture and increasing student-athlete experience and bring those to Warsaw,” Smith said. “When I got into athletic administration, Warsaw was one of those schools, even three years ago, that I thought would be a dream school to be a part of one day.”
Smith has been the Lakeland athletic director for the last three years and has tried to make an impact on multiple fronts. One of the first things he did when he arrived was rebrand the athletic department, which included a new logo. He also wanted to establish a culture focused on three things: uncommon effort, united mindset and servant leadership.
“Everything we did and all of the decisions in the department centered around that,” Smith said.
Trying to build that culture and making it successful was the thing Smith was most proud of during his time in LaGrange.
“Defining what a successful culture looks like and working towards it every day,” Smith said. “We really did that. It was great to see our coaches over time align with that and work towards that, then work that all the way down so I could impact the student-athletes.”
Lakeland was Smith’s first job as an athletic director. Before leading the Lakers, he was working at Athletes With Purpose in Fort Wayne and training athletes of all ages. He worked with former Notre Dame and current Dallas Cowboys linebacker Jaylon Smith when he was recovering from his knee injury in 2016.
“I think that’s what allowed me to have a different approach to being an athletic director and taking the things to the next level and pushing the envelope,” Smith said.
Smith is hoping his different approach helps him at Warsaw.
“Just seeing their community support and resources. Warsaw is a special place. They have incredible leaders as far as administration and a very good support staff and resources within the department,” Smith said.
However, he said for a brief time, he will have to observe and learn the Warsaw Way.
“Once I learn the ins and outs and the people, the community and the coaches, that different approach that I bring and finding ways to increase the student-athlete experience,” Smith said. “One thing I pride myself on is building great relationships that way it can foster a good atmosphere.”
Smith graduated from Trine University in 2014 and is a 2010 South Adams grad.
Smith will be a part of the hiring process for the next Lakeland athletic director.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.