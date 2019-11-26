Prep Basketball CN boys open with a win at Canterbury
FORT WAYNE — Central Noble’s boys basketball team opened its season with a 61-60 victory over Canterbury on Tuesday night.
Sophomore Connor Essegian had 24 points, four assists and two steals to lead the Cougars, who played without senior point guard Lucas Deck.
Sawyer Yoder had 14 points for CN. Myles Smith added nine points, four assists and two steals. Logan Gard had eight points and three rebounds.
In other area action Tuesday, the Prairie Heights girls lost at Heritage 53-38 and the Churubusco girls lost at Woodlan 69-33.
Prep Wrestling Prairie Heights pinned by Carroll
BRUSHY PRAIRIE — Prairie Heights opened its season with a 64-6 loss to Carroll on Tuesday. No other information was available from this non-conference dual by press time.
