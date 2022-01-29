KENDALLVILLE — East Noble made run after run but could never get over the hump against Norwell Saturday afternoon.
The Ossian Knights took the lead away from East Noble midway through the first quarter and never gave it back. The Knights of Kendallville pushed back and tied the game multiple times, but Norwell (14-3, 4-1 NE8) held on in the end, winning 68-57.
After getting outworked against Leo on Thursday, the effort from East Noble was significantly better on Saturday.
"The effort was a lot better. We just caught up in a stretch in the third where we got away from what was working a little and it cost up. That was a game where every possession mattered," East Noble coach Brandon Durnell said. "We had a few possessions that weren't good enough. Ultimately, the effort and energy was a lot better."
East Noble had three scorers reach double figures, led by Chris Hood's 22 points. Spencer Denton had 11, and Avery Kline finished with 10. Kline chipped in points throughout the contest, but Hood and Denton weren't able to feed off each other. Denton scored all of his points in the first half, and Hood put in the majority of his points in the second half.
"We have to find a way to get those two going at the same time. If we can get those guys on the same page and scoring, we become really difficult to guard," Durnell said.
Norwell also had three players reach double figures. Lleyton Bailey led the way with 22 points, followed by Luke McBride's 19 and 14 from Jake Parker.
East Noble jumped out to an early 6-2 advantage with Kline, Denton and Hood all finding the bottom of the net.
Norwell was able to drive into the paint, draw contact and rack up the fouls on East Noble. Norwell shot 11 free throws in the first quarter off seven fouls by the home Knights. Hood, Kline and Max Bender each picked up two fouls in the first eight minutes.
"That's something that's we've struggled with all year. We have to work on staying in front of people, then, when we aren't, our help side has to be a little better. (Norwell) is a tough team and is extremely hard to guard. They gave us a lot of problems," Durnell said.
A three from Keegan Foster put East Noble up 13-10, then Norwell went on an 11-2 run, getting scoring from six different players, to finish the first quarter.
Norwell was up 25-18 early in the second quarter after a layup from Luke Graft, but Denton answered with a three then a difficult putback tap-in while he was fouled. He hit the free throw to trim the led down to four.
A drive from Kline and four straight points from Hood tied the game at 29. But Norwell led 33-29 at the break.
"We have to have (Hood) doing that consistently. When he dominates, we are going to be in a good spot," Durnell said.
East Noble was able to tie the game back up midway in the third quarter after a tough basket from Kline. Then, McBride and Bailey started to will their way in the paint and work from there. Each scored on a drive to the hoop, then Parker got in on the action to put Norwell up 46-38.
The home Knights didn't go away as Hood converted a three-point play, then Kline scored another bucket to trim the margin back down to two.
But McBride and Bailey were took good down the stretch for East Noble to completely shut down. They continued to make drives and knock down free throws.
East Noble continues its stretch of five-straight conference games with a trip to Bellmont on Thursday.
