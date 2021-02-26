ALBION — There was reason to celebrate in Albion on Friday night after the Central Noble boys made quick work of Fairfield 69-33 and claimed a share of the Northeast Corner Conference regular season championship for the first time since 1998.
The Cougars (23-1, 10-1 NECC) shared the title with Westview.
“It’s special for the kids. We lost a game earlier this season to Westview, and we had to do it the tough way and win out. Then, we had to hope somebody along the way in Eastside or West Noble, or in this case Fremont would be able to knock off Westview and give us a chance to share it,” Central Noble coach John Bodey said. “They had to make sure that they treated every conference game like a conference championship, and I’m pretty proud of the fact that they did do that.”
The win extended the Cougars winning streak to 21 games and it also gave them their 23rd win of the season, which set a new program record. Central Noble tied the record last year going 22-5.
“They have matured. I’ve felt good over my five years at Central Noble that I don’t know if we’ve taken anybody lightly. I’m not that sure on paper if we’ve lost any game we were supposed to lose, and that’s just the maturity of the kids we’ve had over the last five years,” Bodey said.
And the Cougars had to do it with a tough stretch to end the season with seven games in 10 days.
“A couple of those games we didn’t have much preparation. There was no game prep for South Side (on Monday). Playing two games on Saturday, then we’re throwing our scouting report at them before the game Monday night,” Bodey said. “That happens in sectionals. I do feel like we’ve been a big game on other team’s schedules. Everybody has come ready for us, and I do feel like the kids have responded well to that challenge.”
Central Noble jumped out to a 27-6 lead over the Falcons after the first quarter Friday night and cruised to victory.
Connor Essegian led the way with 24 points and four rebounds. Sawyer Yoder had 16 points and three boards. Jackson Andrews added eight points, four assists and four rebounds, and Ryan Schroeder had six points and four steals.
Tyson Frey led Fairfield with 12 points.
Fremont 50,
Bethany Christian 37
In Waterford Mills, the Eagles defeated the host of their Class 1A sectional. They led 22-16 at the half.
Fremont (10-11) have won seven out of its last eight games to end the regular season. The Bruins are 10-13.
Concord 64, Westview 58
In Dunlap, the Warriors (16-6) led 27-26 at the half, but the improved Minutemen (10-10) were a little better in the second half.
Adams Central 83,
Lakewood Park 43
In Monroe, Carter Harman scored 17 points for the Panthers (6-14). The Flying Jets enter sectionals play with a 9-13 record and snap a losing streak at five games.
