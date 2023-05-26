NAPPANEE — At least where the East Noble softball team is concerned, the saying is true.
Girls dig the long ball.
They dig it even more when they’re the ones hitting them, as the Knights showed by slamming five home runs to account for all their scoring in a 9-4 pasting of Fairfield in the Class 3A sectional title game at NorthWood Friday.
With its first sectional championship since 2011, East Noble (19-9) will host Leo (24-1) in a regional game Tuesday.
“It was our goal all year. That’s what we worked toward every day,” East Noble coach Jessica Hull said.
Freshman pitcher Abby Alwine belted two of the home runs to help her own cause as she pitched a complete-game six-hitter, giving the Falcons only two runs after the first inning.
Kylie Anderson lined a three-run shot over the fence in right-center to give East Noble the lead for good in the bottom of the first. Cadence Smith added a two-run blast in the third, and Addisyn Ritchie connected with a runner aboard later in the same inning, her first career dinger.
Alwine’s round-trippers were solo shots in the second and fifth. The only time she was retired was on a wicked liner directly at Fairfield shortstop MaKenna Steele.
“We work on hitting every day. Our goal is always line drives and base hits first, and then home runs,” Hull said.
Steele’s two-run double was the last of three straight hits by the Falcons (17-15) with one out in the top of the first. Fairfield had only three hits the rest of the game. Alwine struck out five and walked two, and retired eight batters in a row at one stretch.
“It was great to see (the home runs) because (Alwine) had a couple games where she struggled at the plate,” Hull said. “She was a freshman out there pitching. We asked her to pitch the title game and she lived up to the challenge.
“We’re really proud of her, just like we’re really proud of the entire team.”
Along with Alwine, Bailea Bortner had two hits for the Knights. Ava Bontrager and Jayslynn Hall each had two hits for Fairfield.
