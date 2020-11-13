KENDALLVILLE — East Noble knew coming into Friday’s Class 4A regional championship game against Marion that it needed to stop the big plays. The Giants (10-3) had four big plays that either set up a touchdown or resulted in a touchdown in their 28-20 win over the No. 15 Knights (9-4).
“That was it. Everything that we said is what cost us an opportunity. They’re a better and more talented team than I thought they were going to be for sure,” East Noble coach Luke Amstutz said. “They had some guys that were outrageous and were lightening (fast), and we don’t have that.”
The first big play was a 33-yard run by Malachi Silmon early in the second quarter. He scored two plays later from the one to give Marion a 7-3 lead.
The second long play was after East Noble went three-and-out on the next drive. Cole Schupbach’s punt bounced once on the turf then was brought in by Zaimar Burnett with a few Knights around him. Burnett slipped free and sprinted 56 yards to the 6-yard line, setting up a short field for the Marion offense. Quarterback Cubie Jones scored on 4th and 1 on a keeper around the left side to add seven to the Giants’ lead.
Another Knight punt gave the ball back to Marion with 2:26 left at its own 20. On the fifth play of the drive, Burnett and Jones collided in the backfield, but Burnett broke free and outran every East Noble defender for a 51-yard score to make it 21-3 with 58.2 left in the half.
The final big play for the Giants was the backbreaker with just over ten minutes left in the fourth quarter and the visitors clinging to a four-point lead. Pinned at its own four after Ty Coleman picked off Schupbach, Khalid Stamps got free for his first big run of the night and sprinted 78 yards to the 12-yard line. On the next play, Silmon punched it in to make it 28-17 with 9:52 left.
“We pride ourselves on having a lot of speed, but our speed was kind of banged up. Rowan (Zolman) played on a severely sprained ankle and couldn’t hardly do anything all night,” Amstutz said. “Cole got a little banged up during the game. Giving up those big runs and probably the biggest was the 80-yard or so run they had when we had them pinned on third down.”
East Noble gave itself a chance with six minutes left and drove deep into Marion territory thanks to a couple of 15-yard penalties by the Giants. The drive stalled, but Cristian Sanchez came in an drilled a 47-yard field goal to make it 28-20 with 2:39 left. The kick set new school record, which was set by Sanchez earlier this season.
Marion picked up one first down on its next drive and that’s all it need to run off the rest of the clock to claim the regional title.
Justin Marcellus led East Noble with 111 rushing yards on 25 carries. Schupbach finished with 35 rushing yards on 13 attempts, and Nick Munson had 29 yards on 5 carries. Schupbach was 7-for-17 through the air for 93 yards. The Giants outgained the Knights 297-291 and finished with 294 rushing yards, led by Stamps with 136.
The Knights needed some sort of spark and got it at the end of the first half. Schupbach hit Munson for a 20-yard gain, followed by a 50-yard pass and catch to the 6. Two plays later, Kainon Carico strolled into the end zone to cut the lead down to 11 before halftime.
East Noble turned the ball over on downs for the second time on its first possession of the second half. On the ensuing possession, Jones fumbled on an option play and it was recovered by Rowan Zolman. Marcellus broke off a big run of 41 yards followed by 16-yard touchdown where he bulldozed over a Marion defender to get into the end zone.
The Knights took control early on their first drive of the game, making their way into the red zone after big runs from Marcellus and Carico. After a fade pass to Zolman was knocked down, Sanchez booted a 32-yard field goal through the uprights.
“We’re awful proud of these kids, and this is a group that I really love and respect. We had a lot of accomplishments. This was a season where we played the toughest schedule we could’ve played and we came out and got it done,” Amstutz said. “We won a championship. We have a lot to keep our heads up about and a lot to be proud of.”
