WATERFORD MILLS — Both first round matches of the Class 1A Bethany Christian boys soccer sectional ended in shutouts.
Prairie Heights fell to Elkhart Christian Academy 5-0, then Westview defeated Eastside 6-0.
The Warriors and Eagles meet in the first semifinal on Wednesday at 5 p.m.
Westview pushed the pace early against the Blazers and put a few shots on goal in the first 10 minutes of the match.
The Warriors didn’t get on the board until Jack McCoy passed up to Jadon Yoder, who dribbled through two Eastside defenders and took his shot just beyond the goalie box and scored.
Eastside had a chance to answer 10 minutes later with a free kick from Binyam Biddle. The freshman’s shot was on goal and Westview’s Austin Yoder had to jump to make the save just underneath the crossbar.
The Warriors quickly moved from there and almost doubled their lead less than a minute later with a shot from McCoy that bounced off the crossbar.
With less than five minutes left in the first half, a penalty was called in the box on an Eastside defender giving Westview a penalty kick. But Jadon Yoder was given a yellow for an attempt after the whistle was blown. The situation caused some confusion among the referees and coaches on what and who the foul was on.
Cael Misner took the kick for Westview and scored to give his team a 2-0 lead headed into halftime.
The Blazers looked to cut into the lead right after the break and had a couple of opportunities within the first five minutes of the second half.
The Westview defense really hunkered down after that and didn’t allow Eastside to challenge the net the rest of the match.
Joseph Sanchez broke the floodgates wide open with his goal 11 minutes into the second half. Then, Jadon Yoder scored his second of the match, followed by Younis Algaradi and Keegan Kohlheim each with a goal to make up the final score.
Westview outshot Eastside 24-4 (10-3 on goal).
